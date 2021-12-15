Politics
Indonesia launches venture capital fund targeting local ‘soon to be unicorn’ startups
Indonesia officially launched a venture capital fund on Wednesday that will target local startups with a valuation of more than $ 200 million.
The Merah Putih Fund, started by President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, aims to support “soonicorns” or startups that have the potential to become unicorns soon.
“The market potential is enormous. Currently we have 2,319 startups and it is increasing every day. We have one unicorn, seven unicorns and so many soon to be unicorns that will be pushed into the unicorn and unicorn clubs, ”Widodo said at the launch of the Digital Generation Acceleration Movement in Jakarta. A unicorn is a startup with a valuation of at least $ 1 billion.
The Merah Putih Fund will be supported by public enterprises (SOE).
It will be implemented in partnership with the venture capital units of major Indonesian public enterprises, including Telkom Group, Bank Mandiri and Bank BRI. The fund will draw capital from public enterprises.
Widodo also invited private companies and the country’s sovereign wealth fund (INA) to join the new fund.
Criteria for startups to be eligible for funding from the Merah Putih Fund include being established by Indonesians, having a seat in the country, and planning to be listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX), explained. SOE Minister Erick Thohir.
The minister estimated that Indonesia has the potential to house 25 unicorns and urged INA to invest in unicorns so that they can eventually become decacorns. “Without funding, they could lose this potential… we also hope that all private companies can enter the funding system,” Thohir added.
DealStreetAsia previously reported that Indonesian state-backed funds plan to invest in growing rounds of funding for Indonesian tech startups with notes ranging from $ 10 million to $ 50 million, according to the CEO of MDI. Ventures, Donald Wihardja.
Besides the Merah Putih Fund, the country has also launched the Indonesia Digital Tribe to prepare the necessary infrastructure for the digital economy.
President Widodo said Indonesia must prepare a strategy to make the most of the global digital acceleration. “We have found that our logistics industry has grown by 60% thanks to e-groceries and deliveries. Everything grows, ”he said.
