Manish Maheshwari, former Twitter boss in India, quits company to launch edtech start-up





The goal of his new edtech venture is to create a Metaverse ecosystem where students can find educational institutions and courses, campus, job, and social circle on the same network.

The former head of Twitter in India, Manish Maheshwari, has announced that he is quitting the microblogging platform to start his own edtech business. Facebook / @ Manish345M

The former head of Twitter in India, Manish Maheshwari, has announced that he is quitting the microblogging platform to start his own edtech business. Maheshwari made the announcement Tuesday on social media.

He said he is teaming up with Tanay Pratap, founder of Invact and senior software engineer at Microsoft, to launch Metaversity, a virtually immersive platform for providing employability training.

After almost 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to devote myself to #education and #teaching. Although it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education.

Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021

Maheshwaris’ decision to quit Twitter comes shortly after former co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his decision to step down as CEO of the company, handing over the reins to Parag Agrawal.

The former director of Twitter India had moved to the United States earlier this year as the company’s senior director, revenue strategy and operations, shortly after Twitter India came under scrutiny. by the Indian government on the issue of content moderation. In May this year, the office of Twitters Gurugram was raided by police as part of an investigation into manipulated media tags for certain messages and the company’s delayed compliance with the country’s new IT rules.

Shortly after the controversy, Maheshwari was transferred to the United States for a more prominent role. In his new role, he reported to Twitter’s senior director of strategy and global operations, Deitra Mara.

According to press reports, Maheshwari plans to stay in the United States for the time being in order to set up his edtech business. It will focus on India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Nigeria as potential markets. According to MoneyControl, Maheshwari will start his new business with executive MBA-type courses or higher education courses.

The goal of his new edtech venture is to create a Metaverse ecosystem where students can find educational institutions and courses, campus, job, and social circle on the same network.

A graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce, Maheswari had previously led the Flipkarts seller ecosystem and worked as CEO of Digital Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. He joined Twitter India as Managing Director in 2019.

Read all the latest news, trends, cricket news, Bollywood news, India news and entertainment news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/business/former-twitter-india-head-manish-maheshwari-quits-company-to-launch-edtech-start-up-10212601.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos