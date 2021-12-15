Federal Judge Blocks Former President Donald Trump’s Attempt To Stop Tax Reporting





US President Donald Trump waves his hand as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in January. On Tuesday, a federal judge sided with Trump in his efforts to prevent the disclosure of his tax returns to Congressional Democrats. Photo by Al Drago / UPI | License photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an effort by former President Donald Trump to prevent his tax returns from being disclosed to a congressional committee.

The judge’s ruling is the latest in legal wrangling over Trump’s tax returns, which he promised to release early in his presidency but has instead fought to keep it a secret. Trump and his lawyers have argued that Democrats are seeking his tax returns for political purposes, not for a legitimate oversight function.

“But even if the former president is right about the facts, he is wrong about the law,” US District Judge Trevor McFadden wrote in his ruling. “A long line of Supreme Court cases demand great deference to seemingly valid congressional inquiries.”

In 2019, U.S. Representative Richard Neal, D-Mass., Who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, invoked federal law that requires the Treasury Department to provide individual tax returns at the request of any of the three congressional tax committees. Congressional Democrats sued after the Treasury Department denied the request.

McFadden also suspended his decision for 14 days to give Trump’s legal team an opportunity to appeal.

Trump did not immediately issue a statement in response to the decision.

Neal previously said he wanted the statements to provide a better understanding of a presidential tax filing audit program.

But McFadden wrote in his ruling that Neal and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “Plausibly show underlying mixed motives” for their request. He pointed to Pelosi’s previous statements that she was continuing her investigations into Trump because she wanted to “see him in jail.”

The Trump-appointed judge also cautioned Neal about publicly disclosing Trump’s tax returns.

“Public disclosure of the income tax returns of others is a serious offense, and former committee chairs have wisely resisted the use (of the law) to publish personal income tax returns,” McFadden wrote. “Anyone can see that the release of confidential tax information from a political rival is the type of move that will come to torment the inventor.”

