Durga Puja added to UNESCO heritage list; PM Modi says great pride





The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday added West Bengal’s largest annual festival, Durga Puja, to its representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Durga puja in Calcutta has just been inscribed on the list of intangible heritage. Kudos to India, the UN agency posted on Twitter a photo of an idol of the goddess attached to her. Intangible cultural heritage refers to the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills as well as the instruments, objects, artefacts and cultural spaces associated with them that communities, groups and, in some cases, individuals recognize as part of their heritage. Cultural Heritage. “Durga Puja is an annual festival celebrated in September or October, especially in Calcutta, West Bengal of India, but also in other parts of India and among the Bengali diaspora,” UNESCO said on its page Intangible cultural heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed UNESCO’s decision. Speaking to Twitter, he said: “A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja brings out the best of our traditions and ethics. And, Kolkatas Durga Puja is an experience that everyone has. must live. “ A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja showcases the best of our traditions and ethics. And, Kolkatas Durga Puja is an experience that everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021 Minister of Culture, Tourism and DONER G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet that it was a recognition of the confluence of India’s rich heritage, culture, rituals and practices and of a celebration of the feminine divinity and the spirit of femininity. Durga Puja in Kolkata joins the @UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is a recognition of the confluence of our rich heritage, culture, rituals and practices and a celebration of the feminine divinity and the spirit of femininity.

Jai Maa Durga! pic.twitter.com/i4lNCfwWn7 G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 15, 2021 With the inscription of Kolkatas Durga Puja, India now has 14 items of intangible cultural heritage on the prestigious UNESCO Representative List of ICH of Humanity. In recent years, the ICH elements that have seen inscriptions are Kumbh Mela (enrolled 2017), Yoga (enrolled 2016), among others. “India is a signatory to the 2003 UNESCO Convention which aims to safeguard intangible heritage as well as traditions and living expression,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/trends/story/durga-puja-added-to-unescos-heritage-list-pm-modi-says-matter-of-great-pride-315741-2021-12-15

