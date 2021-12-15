Putin, Xi Highlight Unprecedented Level of Russia-China Relations | The World | DW





“Dear friend, I am very happy to see you,” Putin said in the footage at the start of the video conference, released by the Russian presidency. “My old friend, I am delighted to hold the second video conference with you this year,” Xi replied. The Russian leader hoped to be able to discuss “in depth” at the summit with Xi Russian-Chinese relations, the comprehensive partnership between the parties and their strategic cooperation. “I think our relations are a real example of interstate cooperation in the 21st century,” said the head of the Kremlin. Putin stressed that despite the epidemic situation, the leaders of Russia and China are “in permanent contact” and recalled the videoconference they held last June. “A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries based in particular on pillars such as non-interference in internal affairs, respect for mutual interests and the desire to make the common border a belt of eternal peace and good neighborhood. underline. Por su lado, el presidente chino manifest que aunque su pas y Rusia no son aliados, el actual estado de su relacin “supera ese nivel por su efectividad”, dijo el asesor del Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, en rueda de prensa telefnica al trmino de the top. According to Ushakov, Putin won Xi’s backing at the meeting in his fight to secure binding security guarantees from the West for Russia, amid his tensions with Ukraine. Against “attempts to politicize sport and the Olympic movement” Also, the Russian president hoped to be able to meet Xi in February 2022, during a visit to Beijing on the occasion of the opening of the Winter Olympics, and showed his rejection of “attempts to politicize sport and movement. Olympic”. Putin was referring to the diplomatic boycott of the JJ. OO. Beijing announced by countries like United States, Canada, United Kingdom or Australia. “I am convinced that in February of next year we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing. As we have agreed, we will hold negotiations. And then we will participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. “said the head of the Kremlin. . He stressed that Russia and China support each other in international sports cooperation. “I have no doubt that the next Winter Olympics will be held at the highest level. China knows how to do it,” said the Russian president. In turn, Xi said, according to the Russian translation, that he is “impatiently awaiting the Olympic meeting” with Putin. “I am ready to accompany you to open a new page of Sino-Russian relations together in the post-pandemic period,” said the Chinese president. The United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics for human rights violations in China, a move the European Union is also considering. For its part, Russia, sanctioned for state doping, will participate in the Beijing Games under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee and when its athletes take the top step of the podium in place of the Russian anthem, the Concerto n ° 1 for piano will be heard. Tchaikovsky. Increase in trade At the summit, Xi also highlighted the increase in trade between Russia and China, which reached $ 100 billion in the first nine months of the year, and thanked Moscow for resisting attempts to ” stick a wedge “between China and Russia. The summit between the leaders of Russia and China comes shortly after the two leaders held telematic meetings with their US counterpart Joe Biden. The conversation between Biden and Xi took place on November 15, while the virtual summit with Putin took place last week.

rml (efe, afp, ap)

