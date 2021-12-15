Late night hosts mock Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News over Jan 6 text to Mark Meadows, true and false





“Last night, the Jan. 6 commission revealed that during the Capitol Riots, the White House chief of staff received texts pleading with Trump to calm things down from Fox News presenters and Donald Trump Jr. Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday’s Tonight Show. “Yes, Trump ignored the advice of his relatives and also of Don Jr.” and now that that advice is public, “Today Fox News hosts set their tree on fire again just to change the subject.”

Fallon has read some of the texts Mark Meadows received on January 6, and some that he (probably) doesn’t.

The Late Show just showed fake texts, also attacking Eric Trump.

“Meadows has received urgent text messages from several Fox News hosts and President’s son Don Jr.,” Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show, and one text in particular “reveals two things about Don Jr. one , he knew his father was responsible and failing to lead, and two, he doesn’t have his father’s cell phone number. ” But it does make sense, he added. “You can’t give Don that number, it’s too risky for him to give it to Eric.”

Additionally, “don’t forget that these Fox News hosts pushed the big electoral lie for months until January 6, then when their obedient viewers stormed the Capitol they acted in awe,” he said. noted Colbert.

It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother, but now it turns out that pretty much everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people, ”Trevor Noah said on The Daily Spectacle. Apparently, “if someone in your network doesn’t have integrity that’s a problem, but if no one has integrity it’s company policy.”

Plus, “seeing Don Jr. desperately trying to get his own dad a message, I mean it tells you a lot about their relationship,” Noah said.

Yes, “Donald Trump Jr. texted then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the January attack on Capitol Hill urging him to force President Trump to condemn violence.” , Seth Meyers explained in Late Night. “Then he texted again saying, ‘Alright, I’ll tell him myself, just give me his number!'”

Well, publicly, “Don Jr. has spent the past 11 months praising his father’s lack of action,” Jimmy Kimmel noted on Kimmel Live. And you can see the same private panic, the public praise of “the Fox News gang,” he said, so “if you’re looking for a silver liner here, I don’t think we give enough credit to the Fox News gang for their acting. It’s really good.”

