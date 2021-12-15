PM Imran Khan to inaugurate international airport, 146 km of highway to Skardu





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will travel to Skardu on Thursday to inaugurate Skardu International Airport, the 164-kilometer Juglot-Skardu highway and a few other projects in the region.

Both megaprojects, launched during the tenure of the previous government, were completed by the current government.

While claiming that the Karachi Green Line bus was completed thanks to the work of the PTI government, during the inauguration of the project on Wednesday, the party also maintains that the projects in Skardu are the result of the efforts of the government of the day.

On the other hand, in an attempt to remind the public of the launch of the projects by the PML-N, former British chief minister Hafeezur Rehman and dozens of other party leaders on Wednesday organized a symbolic inauguration of the road to Alambridge near Gilgit.

They had visited the site of the road for a symbolic inauguration a day before Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to inaugurate the strategically important road.

PML-N awarded a tender of more than Rs 32 billion for the improvement, modernization and widening of the Juglot-Skardu road in 2017.

According to PTI executives in Britain, work on the mag project began on June 29, 2017. They said that although the project’s PC-I was approved on December 9, 2010, its revised PC-I was then approved on October 7. 2017 with a revised cost of Rs32.325 billion.

Besides the road project, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the recently completed Skardu International Airport. Two airlines, one of which is international, have already obtained licenses to operate flights to and from this airport.

During his visit to the city, the prime minister will also address a public rally at the Skardu Municipal Stadium for which, according to insiders, each party lawmaker and ministers have been tasked with bringing together party workers, supporters and the general public.

In this regard, the UK chief minister, governor and other ministers, who are already in the city, are holding corner meetings to invite people to the stadium to welcome the prime minister.

According to senior minister Raja Zakariya, the prime minister could announce the tabling of a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly (NA) to grant provisional provincial status to GB during his speech to the people of Baltistan, a long-standing request from GB.

However, the decision needs a two-thirds majority to be passed by parliament as a constitutional amendment.

