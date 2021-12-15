As Omicron Looms, Growing Number of Trump Voters Even Oppose ‘Encouraging’ Vaccination





As the heavily mutated Omicron variant begins to spread across the United States, more Donald Trump voters are now saying they oppose officials encouraging Americans to get vaccinated rather than supporting such encouragement, according to a new Yahoo News / YouGov poll.

This is a sharp reversal from early fall, when Trump voters in 2020 favored a vaccination incentive policy with a nearly 20-point margin and a worrying sign of declining confidence in the community. COVID-19 vaccination among conservatives at a time when public health officials say all adults should schedule their booster shots.

Vaccine protesters outside the San Diego Unified School District office on September 28. (Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images)

In September, Trump voters widely opposed the vaccination warrants, and they continue to oppose them today. Yet 54% of Trump voters said at the time that they would favor a gentler approach, that is, encouraging as many people as possible to get vaccinated in their area in response to a new wave of case of COVID-19 triggered by hypercontagiosity. Delta variant, which was starting to spread. Only 35 percent opposed it.

But Yahoo News and YouGov’s latest survey of 1,558 American adults, conducted Dec. 9-13, found that nearly half of Trump voters (48%) now oppose encouraging vaccination in response to Omicron. Fewer (41 percent) say they are in favor of doing it.

Among Trump voters, this represents a net change of 26 percentage points against the vaccination promotion in just three months.

Republicans as a whole are now equally divided over such encouragement, with 45% in favor and 43% against. In September, these figures were 54% and 35% respectively.

In contrast, most Americans (60%), including nearly all Democrats (85%) and a clear majority of Independents (59%), are still in favor of encouraging vaccination whenever possible.

Experts say promoting immunization is the right policy.

Despite reports of mild illness from South Africa, where Omicron was first detected, it is still unclear how the new, rapidly spreading variant will affect people who are not vaccinated or lack antibodies. fresh from a recent COVID-19 infection, particularly if they are older or otherwise vulnerable. .

According to early studies, however, people with boosters or hybrid immunity (infection plus vaccination) appear to be able to be sufficiently protected against Omicron even if it escapes certain antibodies.

When you hear, Omicron, it doesn’t matter because it is a mild illness, understand that for some it is true but not for all, explained Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health. that’s why [its] essential to obtain the first and second vaccines as quickly as possible for the greatest number of unvaccinated persons and the third for all others.

Yet while some Americans are moving in the right direction, others are not. For example, 85% of Joe Biden voters in 2020, say they’ve either had a booster shot (57%) or would get one if they were available (28%). Only a third of Trump voters say the same (23% have already received; 10% would get one). Meanwhile, 40% of Trump’s voters remain unvaccinated, nearly six times the number of Biden voters (7%).

And so far Omicron isn’t changing its mind much on the right. More than three-quarters (76%) of unvaccinated Trump voters say the variant makes no difference in terms of the likelihood of getting vaccinated; two-thirds (66%) of unboosted Trump voters say it makes no difference in terms of the likelihood of being boosted. By comparison, nearly two-thirds (63%) of unboosted Biden voters say Omicron makes them more likely to receive a recall.

A woman gets her COVID-19 vaccine at an outdoor vaccination site in Washington, DC (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

The poll suggests two reasons for what appears to be growing disillusionment with the COVID-19 vaccination among conservatives. The first is that 77% of Trump voters and 71% of Republicans overall now view the coronavirus as a small threat or as no threat to themselves; 6 in 10 Trump voters and half of Republicans also see it as a little or no threat to America as a whole. Among Biden voters, those numbers are 39% and 6%, respectively.

The second reason is that while many no longer view COVID as a threat, misinformation about the non-existent dangers of vaccines remains widespread. As a result, 47% of Trump voters now say vaccines pose a greater risk to their health than the virus, up 16 points since September. On who poses a greater risk to America, the same voters are now evenly split in the margin of error between virus (41%) and vaccines (38%). In September, Trump voters rated the virus as the greatest risk by a 16-point margin.

(The complicated headlines about Omicron’s abilities to evade immunity and spread among those vaccinated may also help, although early studies show that the more people are vaccinated and boosted, the more protected they are against. infection, transmission and severe disease of Omicron.)

Declining Conservative confidence in vaccination could prove problematic as Omicron spreads. At present, Americans are not inclined to change their behavior to guard against the new variant. Before Thanksgiving and before Omicron was detected, 74% said their life was back to normal, given the impact of COVID-19. Today, 76% of Americans say the same thing. Likewise, the number of Americans (57%) who now report wearing a mask all or most of the time over the past week has not changed since Omicron’s first protest.

Likewise, Yahoo News and YouGov asked questions in late September about a range of potential policies that could be implemented to protect Americans from Delta; they then asked the same questions about Omicron in the last poll. The most popular policy at the time “to make home test kits cheaper and more available is just as popular today (72% in favor) as it was then (74%). However, support for many other mitigation policies is now significantly lower, including »remote schools (33 percent in favor, versus 42 percent); closing meals inside (25% favor, against 32%); “Demanding that as many people as possible get vaccinated (49%, versus 54%); and require proof of vaccination inside bars, restaurants and gyms “(45%, versus 50%).

This makes sense: the more Americans who are boosted and vaccinated (including children), the more they will feel (and should) feel justified in getting back to normal.

But the problem is that a variant that infects even vaccinated and cured people as quickly and easily as Omicron does not need to boast of a great degree of severity or completely evade vaccines to inflict great damage. . It just needs to continue to spread until it reaches the large number of people around the world and in the United States who are still at risk of hospitalization and death.

Right now, only about half of Americans over 65, the group most at risk for hospitalization, have received a booster. Thirteen percent are still not fully immunized. That’s 7 million seniors.

In total, only 21% of American adults were boosted. Meanwhile, more than 40 million people have yet to receive even a single injection of the COVID vaccine.

And as the latest Yahoo News / YouGov survey suggests, these vulnerable Americans tend to cluster in certain communities. According to a new analysis from the NPR, people living in counties where Trump won at least 60% of the vote in 2020 were 2.73 times more likely to die from COVID after vaccines became widely available in May this year than residents of counties also pro-Biden. ; in October, the 10th reddest in the country recorded death rates six times higher than the 10th bluest.

People line up to get vaccinated in Washington, DC (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

This is why public health officials say now is the wrong time to relax the vaccination incentive, which pro-Trump conservatives are increasingly ignoring. Although Americans are now twice as likely to say the media overreacts to the real risks of Omicron (32%) than to say that most Americans do the same (16%), at least some acknowledge the danger posed by the fastest-spreading variant. again.

Before Thanksgiving and before Omicron, 48% of Americans said the worst of the American pandemic was behind us. Today, that number is 10 points lower (38%). But while more Americans now know and care about Omicron (48%) than worry (37%), even those numbers are pale compared to the number of those who said they care. for Delta in July (57%) and August (65 percent).

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,558 American adults surveyed online from December 9-13. This sample was weighted for sex, age, race, and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the United States. Census Bureau, as well as the 2020 presidential vote (or not) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s registration panel to be representative of all American adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.

