Speech at OGP, Jokowi emphasizes role of public participation and digital transformation





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a speech at the 2021 Open Government Partnership (OGP) summit. In his speech, Jokowi stressed the importance of the principles of openness, accountability, transparency and inclusion. It has become the norm for good governance Jokowi revealed two important things in good governance. The first is related to strengthening public participation. “In Indonesia, we have developed an integrated complaints channel, namely Lapor, which is connected to more than 600 government institutions at central and regional levels,” Jokowi said in a video broadcast on Wednesday (12/15). Also read: President Jokowi reviews Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11 The canal is considered to have helped serve the community. Since its inauguration in 2015, Jokowi has said that kana Lapor has responded to the aspirations and complaints of over a million people. Besides public participation, good governance must also maximize technological transformation. The strengthening of digital innovation must be used to improve the quality of public services. “The digitization of public services will have an impact on increasing efficiency, effectiveness and accountability,” Jokowi said. Digitization is believed to reduce the potential for corruption, fraud and during the current pandemic there is an acceleration of digital transformation in the economic sector. The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia also thanked OGP for the award for digital innovation achieved by Indonesia. Also read: The government wants the asset confiscation bill to be included in the priority of the National Legislation Program 2022 “Among them are digital innovations for purchasing public goods and services through an open bidding portal,” Jokowi said. In conclusion, Jokowi stressed that he will continue to lead the digital innovation of public services in Indonesia. He also said that the public is the partner of government and therefore trust must be built through an open and inclusive partnership. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/pidato-di-ogp-jokowi-tekankan-peran-partisipasi-publik-dan-transformasi-digital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos