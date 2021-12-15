Xi backs Putin’s pursuit of Western guarantees

MOSCOW (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his efforts to secure Western security guarantees preventing NATO’s eastward expansion, the Kremlin said on Wednesday after holding a virtual summit between the two leaders.

Putin and Xi spoke as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the West over a build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, Western countries have embarked on diplomatic efforts to prevent a possible invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied planning to storm its neighbor.

Putin, meanwhile, demanded guarantees that NATO will not expand into Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there.

He spoke to Xi on Wednesday about growing threats to Russia’s national interests from the United States and the NATO bloc, which are constantly moving their military infrastructure near Russian borders, the foreign adviser said. Putin, Yuri Ushakov.

The Russian leader stressed the need to hold talks with NATO and the United States on legally binding security guarantees, according to Ushakov. Xi responded by saying that he understands Russia’s concerns and fully supports our initiative to develop such security guarantees for Russia, Ushakov said.

He said Moscow’s proposals had been passed on to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who visited Moscow on Wednesday and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov .

In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter US dominance over the international economic and political order.

The two have faced sanctions against China for its abuses against minorities, especially Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and Russia for annexing the Peninsula of Crimea in Ukraine in 2014 and for the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Beijing and Washington also remain at odds over China’s trade, technology and military intimidation against Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory.

Russia’s relations with the United States fell to post-Cold War lows following the annexation of Crimea and their support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Tensions have rekindled in recent weeks after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border, a move that Ukraine and the West fear may indicate plans for another invasion.

Moscow has denied its intention to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military build-up in the war-torn east of the country. Russian officials have said Kiev may try to take back rebel-controlled areas.

It is in this context that Putin called on the West to guarantee that NATO does not extend to Ukraine or deploy its forces there.

In their call on Wednesday, Putin and Xi praised the relationship between Russia and China, with the Russian leader saying it is based on “principles such as non-interference in (each other’s) internal affairs, respect for the interests of others, determination on a common border in a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness.

Xi said, through a translator, that he appreciated the fact that Putin strongly supports China’s efforts to protect key national interests and strongly opposes attempts to drive a wedge between our countries.

Chinese public broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi said China and Russia need to take more joint actions to more effectively protect our security and interests.

At present, some international forces are arbitrarily interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy and human rights, and brutally trampling on international law and standards of international relations. Xi said, quoted by CCTV.

Putin also said he plans to meet Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States, Canada, Australia and Britain have said they will not send dignitaries to the Winter Olympics as part of a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s record in human rights. Other countries have said they will not send officials due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

Welcoming Putin’s planned visit, Xi said sport could be a way for their countries to strengthen their relations.

The two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international affairs to make a stronger voice on global governance and come up with practical plans on global issues, including pandemic and climate change, Xi said as quoted by CCTV. .

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which Xi told Putin he looked forward to this “meeting at the Winter Olympics and stood ready to work with President Putin for a common future to open up jointly a new chapter in post-COVID Sino-Russian relations. ” .