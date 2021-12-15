Prime Minister Modi is 8th most admired man in the world in 2021, ahead of Big B, SRK, claims investigation shows | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked 8th on the list of the 20 most admired men in the world, in a survey conducted by data analysis firm YouGov. Prime Minister Modi is ahead of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. The list was compiled based on comments from 42,000 people in 38 countries, the polling company said. Besides Prime Minister Modi, other Indian men who the survey found to be the most admired in 2021 are Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli. The list of the most admired women of 2021 includes Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sudha Murty. List of 20 plus admired Men 1. Barack Obama 2. Bill Gates 3. Xi Jinping 4. Cristiano Ronaldo 5. Jackie Chan 6. Elon Musk 7. Lionel Messi 8. Narendra Modi 9. Vladimir Putin 10. Jack Ma 11. Warren Buffett 12. Sachin Tendulkar 13. Donald Trump 14. Shah Rukh Khan 15. Amitabh Bachchan 16. Pope Francis 17. Imran Khan 18. Virat Kohli 19. Andy Lau 20. Joe Biden The results were calculated from combining the responses to two questions to find out whether a respondent admires the number at all and then whether that is the number the respondent admires the most, the analytics company said. In the spring of this year, YouGov gathered open nominations from panelists from 38 countries and territories, asking them simply: Think about people alive in the world today, who [man or woman] do you admire the most? These nominations were then used to compile a list of the 20 men and 20 women who received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. An additional 5-10 popular local personalities have been added to the lists for each country, the company said, explaining its methodology for compiling this list. List of the 20 most admired women in the world 1. Michelle Obama 2. Angelina Jolie 3. Queen Elizabeth II 4. Oprah Winfrey 5. Scarlett Johansson 6. Emma Watson 7. Taylor Swift 8. Angela Merkel 9. Malala Yousafzai 10. Priyanka Chopra 11. Kamala Harris 12. Hillary Clinton 13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 14. Sudha Murty 15. Greta Thunberg 16. Melania Trump 17. Lisa 18. Liu Yifei 19. Yang Mi 20. Jacinda Ardern Close story

