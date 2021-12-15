Himachal gets approval for Renuka dam ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit on December 27





Delayed due to its long-term environmental impact and the displacement problems of nearly 35 villages, the Renuka Multipurpose Dam project, designed to provide surplus water to Delhi and the NCR, was finally awarded the green light. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who returned to Dharamshala after attending the BJP CM conclave in Varanasi, said the union’s cabinet approved the project. The project has been estimated at Rs 6,946.99 crore and 90 percent of the total expenses will be met by the center. The project envisions the construction of a 148 meter high rockfill storage dam on the Giri River, a tributary of the Yamuna River in Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh, attracting unused and surplus monsoon flows covering an area of ​​24 km. The project, which has already earned the title of “project of national importance” is likely to either totally displace 800 families in 35 villages, or to partially affect them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mandi in Himachal on December 27 to celebrate the end of the four years in power of Jai Ram Thakur’s government. Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch a series of development projects in the state ahead of next year’s Assembly poll. According to the DPR prepared in 2015, the initial cost of the Renuka Dam project was estimated at Rs 4,596.76 crore. However, due to the non-signature of an interstate agreement between the beneficiary states, the project could not be continued. “After the vigorous pursuit of the Government of India (GoI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an interstate agreement was signed between six beneficiary states, viz. Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in 2019 ”, recalled CM Jai Ram Thakur. In accordance with national project standards, the cost of 90% of the water component portion is to be provided by the Government of India and the remainder of the 10% cost is to be shared by all basin states according to the allocation ratio of the water. “The dynamic storage of the dam would be 498 million cubic meters which would be used to deliver drinking water at 23 cubic meters per second to the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” Himachal CM said. It will also generate 200 million units of power in a surface power plant with an installed capacity of 40 MW that would be used by the state government, he added. Jai Ram Thakur said construction on the project was due to start by December 2022 and would be completed in six years. He said the CAT plan is working with a total expenditure of Rs. 160.34 crore would be made to improve the health of the watershed. After commissioning, one percent of the annual income would be distributed each year to the affected areas. But environmentalists have expressed serious concerns about the ecological impact and a serious blow to the biodiversity of the Himalayas, as the Sirmaur district is an ecologically fragile region on the border of Uttarakhand and Haryana. The center has reportedly already released Rs.457.57 crore for the project as enhanced compensation for land acquisition. The project has encountered opposition from families, who will be displaced by flooding and other infrastructure construction activities, apart from environmental activists.

