Chris Whitty urges Brits to cut back on social contact – despite Boris Johnson’s advice

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty warned ‘don’t mix with people you don’t have to’ over Christmas

People should cut back on social contact before Christmas and “prioritize” the dating that matters most, Britain’s top doctor has said.

Professor Chris Whitty said “don’t mix with people you don’t have to” and advised the British to take precautions like tests and outside meetings.

The chief medical officer told a Downing Street press conference he would “strongly encourage” people to take tests before visiting vulnerable people and meeting in well-ventilated areas or outdoors if possible as fears grow over the spread of the Omicron variant.

The UK has recorded the highest daily case rate since the pandemic began on Wednesday, with 78,610 new cases of the coronavirus, including cases of the new variant.

But the prime minister insisted the government was taking the right approach by not imposing new restrictions – and said the Christmas holidays were not being canceled.

However, Professor Whitty gave tougher advice saying his own plans would be scaled back.

He said: “I think what most people do, and I think it seems very reasonable, is to prioritize the social interactions that really matter to them and to protect those social interactions, to protect them. -prioritize those that matter much less to them.

“I think it’s going to become more and more important as we move into, say, Christmas time.”

In the strongest advice yet to people at Christmas, he said: “Don’t mix with people you don’t have to for work or for family things that really matter to you, that would be my. general Council.

Professor Whitty admitted his own Christmas plans would likely be scaled back and said he was keeping some flexibility to help his NHS colleagues.

He warned there would likely be a “very high peak” with many NHS staff falling ill simultaneously, which could lead to staff shortages.

He said: “We could end up with some pretty big gaps in the short-term rotations.”

Dr Nikki Kanani of NHS England has also said she will also have a more low-key Christmas, doing a lot less with her children as Christmas approaches.

She added: “But we will enjoy it together and we will enjoy it at home and we will enjoy it safely.

“As I need to work over Christmas time, I will be.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has insisted the government is taking the “right approach” by not imposing further restrictions.

Asked about the possibility of future restrictions, he said: “We believe that, given the balance of risks and the balance of lingering uncertainties regarding Omicron, this is the right approach to take, the right mix of approaches, to do these two things at once.

The prime minister insisted people could move forward with their party plans, but said his would be “quite modest at this point”.

“We’re not canceling events, we’re not closing hospitality, we’re not canceling parties or their ability to blend together,” he said.

“What we’re saying is think carefully before you go, what kind of event is this, are you likely to meet vulnerable people?”

He said people should wear masks on public transport and take tests before going to events.

The country is in a “different place from where we were last year,” he said, but urged caution until the side effects start to kick in.

The prime minister expressed hope that the recall program was showing signs of progress.

“As hospital admissions increase, nationally we are starting to see decreases in admissions among some of the most vulnerable age groups where we already have these boosters on our hands,” he said. declared.

Recall clinics are being set up at football stadiums, shopping malls, pharmacies and general practitioner offices across the country.

Mr Johnson said the government was “throwing everything away” when the recall was deployed.

He added, “Let’s continue. Let’s keep giving the two barrels to Omicron.

“Let the spread slow down and give the vaccines more time.”