Churches in West Papua demand end of Indonesian military operations
For people in the Indonesian province of West Papua, human rights deteriorated dramatically in 2019 and 2020, according to the latest biennial report released by the International Coalition for Papua.
Due to the deterioration, the West Papua Council of Churches has issued a moral appeal to the international community on behalf of its people in their region where the majority of people are Christians in the world’s largest Muslim nation.
“The people who live in darkness have seen a great light; upon those who live in the land of the shadow of death, a light has risen,” the council said in a Dec. 8 statement citing the Gospel of Matthew (4:16), the World Council of Churches reports.
Among the signatories to the declaration was the council moderator, Reverend Benny Giay, who spoke of an increasing death toll due to the conflict in the province. They appealed for the support of the international community.
“Military operations in Papua must cease,” church leaders said.
“As per President Joko Widodo’s promise to the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council in February 2018 in Jakarta, we call on the United Nations Human Rights Council to visit Papua for investigations independent on the protracted conflict in Papua, “the council said. .
West Papua’s 1.1 million people, made up of ethnic minorities in Indonesia, over 60 percent of whom are Christians, were highlighted in interventions at the World Council of Churches’ Hybrid Meeting on Racism and Discrimination. xenophobia this week, organized at the WCC in Geneva.
“The other side feels superior, feels good, is relying on its power to suppress, terrorize and practice political racism against Papuans,” the West Papua Council of Churches said in its appeal to the people.
Papua is one of the least prosperous provinces in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation with some 273 million people.
The churches said in their statement that the people of West Papua are being criticized for being “infidels, separatists, traitors and terrorists” in the world’s largest Islamic nation “as if we were not human beings created by the hand of God in his image. . “
“LIGHT OF OUR FAITH”
The council of churches noted that the conflict between the Indonesian National Army and Police and the West Papua National Liberation Army was ongoing, sparking their moral appeal.
The council said the conflict had resulted in a humanitarian crisis in six regions of the province: Yahukimo Regency, Kiwirok District, Star Mountains Regency, Intan Jaya Regency, Maybrat-Sorong Regency, regency of Nduga and regency of Puncak Papua.
“We have received reports from the congregations we pastor that at least 60,000 Papuans from our congregations have currently been evacuated to surrounding districts, including some who entered PNG (Papua New Guinea),” he said. said the West Papua Council of Churches.
They also called for the release of eight detained Papuan students who they said “only expressed their democratic freedoms by hoisting the morning star flag on December 1, 2021, in the courtyard of the Cenderawasih sports building.”
MILITARY OPERATIONS
Church leaders said the government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, under military law, is obligated to release information regarding Papua’s status, specifying whether it is an area of ‘military operations, whether it falls under “law enforcement” or under the development of welfare. .
The Council of Churches instructed government authorities to plan for the division of the province of Papua and several urban regencies in Papua.
“They are doing it in an uncivilized, unconstitutional and political way, without listening to the voice of the people, especially the voice of the provincial government and the Papuan People’s Congress,” the churches’ message said.
The churches said the Indonesian government advocates such a program to “speed up the extermination of the Melanesian people in Papua and as a means to speed up the exploitation of natural resources in Papua.”
The council of churches said the democratic space for free speech in Papua continues to be silenced by the government.
“The government still has not opened up access to the UN Human Rights Council, international journalists, senators and members of Congress, or academics to visit Papua,” the council said. .
“Papua has become an exceptional region in Indonesia which is intentionally isolated by the Indonesian government.”
