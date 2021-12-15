Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin spoke at night. Here’s what they discussed





“China and Russia should intensify their joint efforts to more effectively protect the security interests of both sides,” he said. Read more Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that President Xi offered his support to Vladimir Putin for his efforts to secure binding security guarantees for Russia from the West because he understood the Moscow concerns. He said the two also expressed their “negative opinion” on the creation of new military alliances such as the AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States and the Indo-Pacific “Quad” of Australia, India, Japan and the United States. Under pressure The call highlighted how Russia and China are supporting each other at a time of high tension in their relations with the West. China is under pressure on human rights and Russia is accused of threatening behavior towards Ukraine. The Kremlin said Mr. Putin briefed President Xi on his conversation with Joe Biden, in which the US president warned Russia against invading Ukraine, which Moscow denies planning, and Mr. Putin presented his request for security commitments. “A new model of cooperation has formed between our countries, based, among other things, on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin told President Xi. He said he looked forward to meeting President Xi at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, an event the White House said last week that US government officials would boycott over the “atrocities” of the human rights committed by China against Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang. The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are not sending political representatives to the Olympics for China’s abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Read more Beijing and Moscow denounced the diplomatic boycott and Mr Putin said on Wednesday the two leaders oppose “any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” a criticism Russia has repeatedly leveled at the West . Russia used a state-supported doping program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and was subsequently banned from international competition. Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals without the Russian flag or anthem if they can prove that their doping record is blank. Mr Putin has used Russia’s partnership with China as a way to balance American influence while securing lucrative deals, especially in the energy arena. He and President Xi agreed this year to extend a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty. The Russian leader said bilateral trade grew 31% in the first 11 months of this year to $ 123 billion, and the two countries aim to exceed $ 200 billion in the near future. A file photo of Putin and Xi from 2019 Source: PAA He said China was becoming an international production center for Russia’s Sputnik and Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccines, with contracts signed with six manufacturers to manufacture more than 150 million doses. China, an authoritarian one-party state, reacted with fury by being excluded from Joe Biden’s summit, calling America’s democracy a “weapon of mass destruction.” Beijing’s diplomats abroad and its state-controlled media have escalated a propaganda blitz criticizing Western democracy as corrupt and a failure. Instead, they touted “People’s Democracy Throughout the Process,” in an effort to bolster the legitimacy of the ruling Communist Party, which has grown increasingly authoritarian under Xi.

