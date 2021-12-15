Cohen: For Donald Trump the Loyal, it takes little to fall out of favor





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's appeal to President-elect Joe Biden in November 2020 angered President Donald Trump, according to an interview. Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON Donald Trump, let us praise him, has many virtues: modesty, empathy, honesty, generosity, subtlety, serenity, reliability, consistency. The greatest of these, the ark and covenant of his finely tuned character, is loyalty.

Faithful as the day is long. Loyalas as long as the rivers flow. True to the end of the match, the stands are empty and the cheers stop.

Look at me, he said, overcoming her reluctance to draw attention to himself. Is there a better boss? A more loving husband? A closer friend?

Ask Mark Meadows and John Kelly, his chiefs of staff. Ask Jeff Sessions, his attorney general, and Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state. Ask Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia. Or his vice president, Mike Pence, his slavish follower.

To one person, Donald Trump is a guy standing through the swells and shoals of politics. They were all wonderful to him, the supernova of superlatives, until they let him down. Ditch Donald Trump and you are done.

Which brings us to Benjamin Netanyahu. Once King of Israel David, Moses and Solomon, the Patriarch and the Prophet, he suddenly, cruelly fell from grace.

In fact, it didn’t take long to transform Bibi into Brutus. All that was needed was for the Prime Minister of Israel to make a phone call to the President-elect of the United States in November 2020.

For Trump, it was the most majestic. This made Bibia Judas, a renegade and Quisling, guilty of the greatest perfidy since the Ides of March. Ettu, Bibi?

Fhim, Trump recently told a reporter. The first person who praised (Biden) was Bibi Netanyahu, the man I did more for than anyone else. Bibi could have remained silent.

It was very early like, earlier than most, Trump complained. I haven’t spoken to him since. F him.

In an interview with Axios, Trump noted that other leaders, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Vladimir Putin of Russia, for example, did not call Biden immediately because they believed the election was rigged. They had a blow when they saw one.

In fact, Netanyahu waited half a day before offering video congratulations. But it is a reason for excommunication.

For Trump, Bibis mostly betrayed assaults. Didn’t Trump move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (vigorously acclaimed by the Canadian Center for Israeli and Jewish Affairs)? Didn’t Trump tolerate the expansion of settlements in the West Bank? Didn’t he withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal?

For this, Netanyahu formalized Trump. Trump winced at this kind of adulation from the Jews, but Bibi insisted.

Now Trump, the Loyal, has made a new enemy: Mike Evans, a leader of the evangelistic movement, has long been a staunch devotee.

Please don’t put us in a position to choose between you and biblical land, Evans wrote to Trump. There is no way you can win again if Bible believing evangelicals see you as the president of FNetanyah.

Curious, however, how evangelicals will abandon Trumpover by abandoning Bibi, but they have long since forgiven him of his other sins, such as his infidelity, blasphemies, uncompromising Christianity, and ethics in politics and business.

To them, Trump’s morality doesn’t matter. All that remained was to appoint conservative judges who would soon abolish a woman’s right to abortion. And support the state of Israel until the coming of the Messiah.

Say this about Trump: he made loyalty the litmus test of his leadership. That’s why Republicans everywhere are embracing his account of the stolen election, bowing and getting dirty for his approval.

That’s why Mike Pence, as bustling as a lawn ornament in the rose garden, who has turned loyalty into sycophancy, cannot win the Republican nomination in 2024 against Trump. When Trump demonized him for certifying electoral votes in Congress a year ago, it was all for Pences’ ambitions.

Loyalty, loyalty, loyalty. In Trump’s imperial court, even cheap seats are expensive.

Andrew Cohen is a journalist, professor at Carleton University, and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

