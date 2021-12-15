Report: Trumps’ accountant had a little chat with a grand jury





Since Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. began his criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s financial practices, experts have said the prosecution will need to not only uncover a paper trail indicating a crime, but also find witnesses. that can bring documents to life. for a jury. Obviously, it would be great if longtime Trump Organizations CFO Allen Weisselberg shared what he knows, but despite being charged with more than a dozen charges in July, to which he has pleaded not guilty, he does not seem to speak. . But apparently others are more than happy!

The Washington Post reports that Donald Bender, who worked for years for the accounting firm Trumps, Mazars, and helped prepare the taxes of former presidents and the financial statements that the Trump organization used to woo lenders, recently testified before a New York grand jury weighing new criminal charges. This is a big deal not only because Bender dealt with large amounts of Trump’s financial information as an outside accountant, but because, as the Post notes, New York law dictates that grand jury witnesses are automatically granted immunity from prosecution, which means the guy cannot be charged for the job he did for Trump and therefore will, presumably, feel comfortable speaking freely. And Bender isn’t the only one who’s had a remarkable conversation lately.

In addition, in recent weeks, prosecutors have questioned Rosemary Vrablic, a former chief executive of Deutsche Bank who arranged hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to Trump, according to people familiar with the investigation. The interview with Vrablics was not before the grand jury. Instead, one person said, prosecutors emphasized Trump’s role in the relationship with the bank. People who described the interviews spoke on condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation.

The appearances of Bender and Vrablic suggest that prosecutors are seeking information about Trump’s finances from a small circle of outside partners who have handled the details of Trump’s taxes and real estate transactions. Bender and Vrablic were never employees of Trump, but they knew more about the inner workings of his business than many employees. Prosecutors are investigating whether the Trumps Company broke the law by simultaneously giving very different valuations for the same property. In some cases, for example, the Trump Organization provided low valuations to property tax officials, while telling lenders that the same property was worth much more.

As New York Times David Enrich wrote last December after Vrablic resigned, Trump became a Vrablics client at Deutsche Bank in 2011, which, given his propensity to default on loans , was a major win for him, as most Wall Street banks wouldn’t hit him with a 1,000 foot pole. While Vrablic defended the Trump relationship and loaned him more than $ 300 million, senior executives argued that it was too risky to lend to Mr. Trump, given his history, according to the Times. As the Trump organization searched for more and more money, Trump and his representatives handed Deutsche financial statements that appeared to dramatically overstate the value of some of his company’s real estate and other assets, according to current bank executives. and elders, as well as testimony from Congress. year of the former personal attorney for Mr. Trumps, Michael Cohen. In January, Deutsche Bank said it would no longer do business with Trump.

According to the Post, when Vrablic met with the prosecutor’s office, prosecutors asked him about Trump’s personal role in his dealings with the bank. A lawyer for Vrablic declined Posts’ request for comment. Bender could return for further testimony in the coming weeks. Prosecutors have received millions of pages of Trump-related documents from Mazars firm, Benders, following a legal battle that twice reached the Supreme Court. In February, Vances’ office obtained years of tax records from Trump, a development to which Trump reacted like a man who has committed all manner of frauds.

