Trump returns to Dallas on Sunday to celebrate Christmas and talk about the history of his presidency





Former President Donald Trump returns to friendly Texas territory in Dallas on Sunday at the American Airlines Center to talk about his political history and will also celebrate the Christmas season by attending church services at First Baptist Church.

The vacation trip combines several of Trump’s favorite appearances in city arenas where he remains popular with conservatives, dating First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress, and Noel, whom he saw as under attack by political correctness and famous for giving him back his veneration. .

Trump began his tour with stops in Sunrise and Orlando, Florida, where thousands attended, but media reported there were plenty of empty seats available. He’s taking The History Tour with journalist and historian Bill OReilly to Houston for an appearance Saturday at the Toyota Center. Next, it’s in Dallas, where the event with Trump and OReilly is set for 3 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

It will be wonderful but impactful sessions where there is a lot of talk about the real issues happening in the United States, Trump said in a statement promoting the tour.

He promised a provocative speech, saying, I will focus on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon have no more countries!

Besides the political speech, he said the event will be fun, fun, fun.

Jeffress, who has a long history with Trump, said in a statement that we were blessed to have my friend and our 45th President to worship with us this Sunday morning at First Baptist Dallas. America has never had a president more pro-life and pro-religious freedom than Donald J. Trump.

Jeffress added: This Sunday’s music and message will focus on the most important event in human history, the birth of Jesus Christ. President Trump is known for his love for Christmas and what it stands for.

Jeffress was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal supporters among evangelical Christian leaders during the 2016 campaign. He was steadfast in defending the former president against complaints that his personal morals were lacking. not always up to the standards of religious conservatives.

Evangelicals know they don’t compromise their beliefs in order to support this great president, Jeffress said in March 2018, after Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen revealed the secret money to the adult porn actress Stormy Daniels. Evangelicals still believe in the commandment not to have sex with a porn star. However, whether or not this president violated this commandment is totally irrelevant to our support for him.

The comments came days after Daniels went to court to quash a nondisclosure agreement regarding their sex in 2006.

Evangelicals understand the concept of sin and forgiveness, said Jeffress.

Jeffress has visited Trump on several occasions in the White House, privately and for public events, and has served on the president’s evangelical advisory board.

When the president moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Jeffress was his choice to deliver an opening prayer at the ceremony. Jeffress praised his display of courage that no other US president has.

Mitt Romney, a former GOP presidential candidate and, at the time, still a candidate for the Utah Senate seat he now holds, criticized Trump for choosing a religious fanatic to speak at the embassy ceremony, noting that Jeffress called Mormonism his own faith, heresy and worship, and asserted that Jews and Muslims face damnation and cannot be saved.

Trump is hoping for a big turnout on Sunday for his tour stop with OReilly, and has drawn large crowds at past events in Texas, which have supported him in 2016 and 2020.

Trump won Texas 5.6 percentage points over President Joe Biden in 2020, but is still pushing for a major vote audit.

Washington bureau chief Todd J. Gillman contributed to this report.

