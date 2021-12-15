Blinken cancels visit to Thailand after covid-19 case around him





This content was published on December 15, 2021 – 2:06 PM

Bangkok, Dec. 15 (EFE) .- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on tour of Southeast Asia, canceled scheduled visit to Thailand tomorrow after a reporter from his delegation was tested positive for COVID-19 in Malaysia. Blinken called Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to inform him that he was canceling his visit to Thailand as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, the US State Department reported in a statement. . The Secretary of State arrived in Jakarta on Monday, where he met President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the same day on Tuesday, while today he attended various meetings in Malaysia . Blinken used the visit to strengthen ties and defend U.S. diplomatic policy in the Indo-Pacific region, while he criticized Beijing’s expansionism in the region, primarily in the South China Sea. The US foreign minister also addressed the fight against climate change and the pandemic, while stressing that the United States is determined to increase its investments in Asia-Pacific. The crisis in Burma (Myanmar), ruled by a military junta since the February 1 coup, is another relevant issue Blinken addressed in this visit which had to be cut short due to the pandemic. The United States wants to strengthen its ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Burma, Bruni, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore , Thailand and Vietnam. EFE grc / pi (Photo) EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agence EFE SA.

