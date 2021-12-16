Prime Minister Modi remembers Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Remember Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, administrative skills and tireless efforts to unite our nation. “ <> Remember Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, administrative skills and tireless efforts to unite our nation. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021 Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, valued as Sardar, was an Indian statesman. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in India’s liberation movement and was the person who persuaded the 565 princely states to join independent India. He was India’s first Deputy Prime Minister from 1947 to 1950. He was a lawyer and senior leader of the Indian National Congress, which played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence, guiding its integration. in a united and independent nation. . He was one of the conservative members of the Indian National Congress. In India and elsewhere, he was often referred to as Sardar, which means “chief” in Hindi, Urdu, and Persian. He was Minister of the Interior during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani war of 1947. Patel was born in Nadiad, Kheda district, and grew up in the countryside of Gujarat state. He was a successful lawyer. One of Mahatma Gandhi’s first political lieutenants, he organized peasants from Kheda, Borsad and Bardoli in Gujarat in non-violent civil disobedience against the British Raj, becoming one of Gujarat’s most influential rulers. He was appointed 49th President of the Indian National Congress, organizing the party for the elections of 1934 and 1937 while promoting the Quit India movement. As Prime Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister of India, Patel organized relief efforts for Partition refugees fleeing Pakistan to Punjab and Delhi and worked to restore peace. He led the task of forging a united India, successfully integrating into the newly independent nation the British colonial provinces that formed the Dominion of India. Patel persuaded almost all the princely states to join India. His commitment to national integration in the newly independent country was total and uncompromising, earning him the moniker “Iron Man of India”. He is also remembered as the “patron saint of Indian civil servants” for setting up the modern All India Services system. He is also called “Unifier of India”. The Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, was dedicated to him on October 31, 2018 and stands approximately 182 meters (597 feet) in height.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pragativadi.com/pm-modi-remembers-sardar-patel-on-his-punya-tithi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos