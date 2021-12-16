Why the January 6 committee found Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress





Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is the latest ex-Trump aide to face legal danger over the House of Representatives investigation into the January 6 insurgency.

The House voted on Tuesday for Meadows to despise Congress after Meadows ignored a scheduled deposition and refused to provide the documents the committee summoned. The move comes after Meadows himself sued the committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week arguing that their subpoenas were too broad.

The contempt vote was 222-208, with just two Republicans, Investigative Committee Deputy Chairman Liz Cheney (R-WY) and retired Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), joining Democrats for vote in favor.

The committee is eager for Meadowss’ testimony because he was with President Donald Trumps on and before the events of January 6, and is clearly aware of several topics they are investigating, such as why it has taken Trump so long. to step in and try to end the violence. That day. Meadows does not want to give this testimony or hand over all the documents requested by the committee.

The House vote is, in practice, a recommendation that the Department of Justice indict Meadows in criminal proceedings. In the last such referral in the insurgency investigation, the department acted swiftly, securing a grand jury to indict Steve Bannon weeks later. But unlike Bannon, who was a private citizen at the time of the events in question, Meadows was an employee of the executive, so the Justice Department will have to consider the legal concept of executive privilege as the president’s right to protect communications from others. branches of government like Congress.

Meadows maintains that he is trying to protect presidential privilege by not testifying. But he has already handed over some documents, including a bizarre PowerPoint presentation sent to him and text exchanges he had during the insurgency. Committee members stressed that he would not even agree to testify under subpoena on this matter, which they said shows contempt for Congress.

There is a lot of speculation about what Meadows might be trying to hide, but that question is unanswered at this point. However, Cheney has revealed more of what the committee might try to build, in comments alluding to questions about whether Trump obstructed formal process with his actions or inaction around January 6. It is not clear whether such a case will be made, or whether the Justice Department will prosecute it.

Yet the big picture of what happened after the 2020 election has been clear for some time: Trump tried to steal it. He tried to do so by putting pressure on GOP officials (including his own vice president) to take power and overthrow the result. He received proposals for more extreme executive actions, but did not follow through. He threw his supporters into a frenzy, and when they stormed the Capitol, he was elated and slow to tell them to withdraw.

And despite all of that, Donald Trump tops the most recent polls for a 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden.

How Meadows got to this point

Since Meadows was with Trump in the White House as chaos unfolded inside the Capitol on January 6 and he was involved in some of Trump’s attempts to overturn Bidens’ victory, the select committee has been keenly interested in obtaining his testimony.

Initially, Meadows hoped Bidens White House would save him from a Congressional subpoena by asserting the right of former presidents to keep communications from his assistants secret under executive privilege. But they announced last month that they would not. So since then Meadows has had a conversation with the committee about what he could do.

By November 30, it looked like they had made some progress. Meadows provided a substantial number of documents to the committee on which he made no claim of executive privilege, and said he had agreed to appear for a deposition. But over the next week, things fell apart.

First, news broke that Meadows had published a book in which he revealed that Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus before his debate with Biden in October 2020, an earlier timeline for Trump’s illness than was previously known (although Meadows claims Trump also tested negative on a rapid test shortly thereafter). Trump was furious at this revelation.

About a week later, on December 7, Meadowss’ attorney sent a letter to the January 6 committee saying he was withdrawing from a deal to testify the next day. The lawyer, George Terwilliger III, claimed that Meadows made this decision because he did not believe that the committee would respect executive privilege in his questioning, and also complained that the committee had subpoenaed Meadowss’ telephone tapes to Verizon. Soon after, Meadows filed a lawsuit against the committee, trying to block those subpoenas.

The committee responded with a joint statement from its chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and vice chairman Cheney, saying there were large official documents in Meadows’ personal phone and email accounts that didn’t may not have been properly delivered to the National Archives. (An Archives spokesperson confirmed this to Politico soon after.) Thompson and Cheney also made it clear that they would find Meadows in contempt of Congress and refer him for possible criminal prosecution. And, this week the committee and the whole House did, with the committee outlining their rationale in a report on Meadowss’ conduct.

What Meadows Returned

Meanwhile, some of the documents Meadows handed over to the committee have been made public in recent days.

One was a PowerPoint presentation titled Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, and Options for JAN 6, prepared by retired U.S. Army Colonel Phil Waldron. Guardians Hugo Lowell tweeted portions of a version of this presentation, which claimed there had been foreign interference in the elections on behalf of Bidens, and recommended declaring a national security emergency and declaring any votes invalid. electronic. Waldron briefed Republican members of Congress and a version of his presentation ended up being sent to Meadows.

But while the PowerPoint presentation is certainly indicative of the kind of extreme ideas Trump supporters were entertaining at this point, there is no indication that Meadows acted or done anything with it as far as we know at this point, c is just something that appeared in her inbox.

Members of the January 6 committee also revealed various texts Meadows received after the election and in particular on the day of the attack. In the texts, Fox hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, and Brian Kilmeade have all pleaded for Meadows to force Trump to do something to stop the violence, as has Donald Trump Jr.

The texts show the hypocrisy of some of these characters, who have since downplayed the significance of what happened that day. They are also refocusing attention on the committee’s central questions, which Meadows could theoretically explain why it took so long for Trump to intervene that day, and what the president was saying and doing in private for the first few hours afterwards. the storming of the Capitol? These are questions Meadows clearly does not want to answer.

We don’t know what awaits us for Meadows and the investigation

It was only a few weeks between Houses’ referral of Bannon for prosecution and Bannon’s indictment by a Washington, DC grand jury. Yet Bannon was so blatantly defying committee subpoenas and clearly had no right to executive privilege, having left government in 2017, that it was essentially an open and closed matter.

The same may not be the case with Meadows. Part of the reason is that at various times Meadows at least tried to show his willingness to cooperate with the committee. But the Department of Justice will also have to settle the thorny issue of executive privilege. They may conclude that Meadows should indeed be charged, but it may take longer.

As for the direction of the investigation, Cheney’s comments this week have been particularly interesting.

Mr. Meadows’ testimony will focus on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, by his action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede the official process of Congress for counting electoral votes? Cheney said.

The Washington Post Aaron Blake points out that this language alludes to the language of a federal criminal law to obstruct a formal process. That is, Cheney raises the possibility that Trump himself will be charged with a Jan.6-related crime, a prospect that has seemed fairly remote for much of the year.

Again, it’s unclear just how strong a case can be and whether Attorney General Merrick Garlands Justice Department would make the hugely controversial decision to indict a former president. But that just might be the end of the committees part.

It has been a difficult year for those outraged by the insurgency, however, with Bidens’ popularity declining, Democratic majorities in Congress appearing in jeopardy, Trump conducting good polls for 2024 and media coverage shifting mainly to other questions. If the committee is hoping that the former president will face serious consequences for his actions that day, well, time is running out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/22834084/mark-meadows-criminal-referral-january-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos