Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan named among 2021 world’s most admired men





LONDON YouGov released a list of the world’s most admired men 2021 and two Pakistanis secured positions in the top 20.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a comeback as he was ranked 17th among the world’s most admired men in 2021.

Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has climbed the top of the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th place.

And it’s no secret that Barack Obama retains his position as the world’s most admired man in the international YouGovs survey, after snatching the job from longtime incumbent Bill Gates last year.

Michelle Obama also retains her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year in a row.

In fact, the top three spots for each gender are unchanged from last year, with business mogul and philanthropist Bill Gates remaining second among men, followed by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie continues to be the world’s second most admired woman, ahead of Britain’s third monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

YouGov is an international UK market research and data analysis company based in the UK.

This year’s study interviewed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

On the men’s side, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has seen the strongest advance since last time, climbing four places from 11th to 7th, his highest ranking to date. Despite this record placement, as well as his recent Ballon Dor victory, Messi is still in 4th place behind Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo (also Ronaldo’s best result to date), the official blog said.

Artists occupy a higher place on the list of women, with 10 of the most admired women being actresses, singers or television presenters (although some, like Emma Watson and Angelina Jolie, are also notable for their humanitarian work. ). In contrast, the Most Admired Men list contains more people from political, business and athletic backgrounds.

New additions to the top twenty this year include US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Thai rapper Lisa (renowned Blackpink) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. .

This year’s ranking also sees the return to the top twenty of investor Warren Buffett, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chinese actresses Liu Yifei and Yang Mi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-named-among-worlds-most-admired-men-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

