Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discuss security cooperation against the United States | News





Chinese and Russian forces may soon expand their military exercises in a show of unity against the United States and allied democracies, following a new dialogue between Beijing and Moscow. Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the measures on Wednesday in a virtual meeting. The conversation took place against a difficult backdrop for the two leaders, as NATO suspects Putin of planning another invasion of Ukraine and Xi is furious at Taiwan’s participation in President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit. “China and Russia must launch more joint actions to more effectively defend the security interests of both sides,” Xi told Putin, according to a summary from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “China and Russia must step up coordination and collaboration in international affairs, have a stronger voice in global governance, find workable solutions to the pandemic, climate change and other global issues, and firmly advocate for the world. ‘international equity and justice in the process of resolving international and regional hot spots. “ The meeting pursued a theme of strategic solidarity which has marked their relationship in recent years. Both armies have made spectacular displays of alignment in recent years, including joint Sino-Russian naval exercises in the Baltic Sea in 2017 and joint air and naval patrols near japan These last months. Yet Western analysts tend to view these operations as symbolic gestures rather than a sign of deep military alignment. CHINA AGAINST BOYCOTT WITH CLAIM WE WASN’T EVEN INVITED TO OLYMPIC GAMES ANYWAY “It’s worth watching.… I just haven’t seen a lot of evidence to turn words into action,” said Zack Cooper, senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. Still, Chinese state media refined the point of the appeal by amplifying Russian and Chinese analysts who underscored the contradictory purpose of the conversation. “The forces that came forward at the US-sponsored ‘Summit for Democracy’ to baselessly accuse and attack China and Russia in the name of ‘democracy and human rights’ are mentioned here, and their hypocritical actions damage their image and push China and Russia closer, “Li Haidong, professor at the China Foreign University, said. World time. The hawkish state media quoted a Russian analyst as saying the summit of democracies amounted to an admission of weakness on the part of the United States. “During the Cold War against the Soviet Union, the United States relied mainly on its own resources”, noted Yury Tavrovsky, who also played down the multinational boycott of the Beijing Olympics. “Our experience of obstructing and boycotting the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and 2014 in Sochi shows the importance of fulfilling international obligations and ignoring the enemy. Putin noted the two governments had “the determination to transform the common border [between Russia and China] in a belt of eternal peace and good neighborliness. “ CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Yet China and Russia are not the United States and Canada. “Demilitarizing their border would be a step, but the more China develops more nuclear weapons… that will be a cause for concern,” Cooper said. “I’m just not convinced that Russian and Chinese interests overlap enough to justify some of the recent concerns about this.” Original location: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discuss security cooperation against the United States Washington Examiner Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/news/xi-jinping-and-vladimir-putin-discuss-security-cooperation-against-us/article_fa69167d-95f6-5d84-99ca-d3ff6fa108be.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos