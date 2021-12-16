Jan 6 investigators wonder if Trump broke filibuster law





Cheneys’ statement includes specific terminology of the Criminal Obstruction Law. And she’s not the only one pondering the matter: it has become the subject of intense debate in the cases of dozens of January 6 rioters who prosecutors say hampered Congress’ efforts to count. the electoral votes on January 6.

To convict someone of this crime, a jury must determine that an accused obstructed, affected official process, and acted with corrupt intentions. There are several obstruction laws in the penal code, but the one deployed by prosecutors in the January 6 cases is among the most severe, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Some defendants have challenged the DOJ’s claim that the Jan.6 session of Congress meets the legal definition of a formal proceeding, but Trump-appointed federal judge Dabney Friedrich rejected that claim in a recent opinion. Several other district court judges across the United States are considering the same issue in other Jan. 6 cases.

Among the broader interpretations of the law is Cheneys’ suggestion that inaction could lead to a violation of the obstruction law. One of the variables judges in obstruction cases need to consider is whether the law in question could apply to someone like Trump, whose specific January 6 actions would have technically been legal even though they had been committed with the corrupt intention of interfering with Congress.

Friedrich called such scenarios closer questions than whether those who broke into Capitol Hill could be charged with obstruction, suggesting that Trump’s actions fall into a grayer area.

Nonetheless, Cheney was careful to phrase the question as necessary for the committees’ legislative judgments of January 6. Trump has mounted numerous legal campaigns against congressional investigations claiming that they have no real legislative purpose and are instead a shadow law enforcement effort.

Courts have long held that Congress was not authorized to investigate in the interests of law enforcement. But lawmakers are allowed to share the results of its investigations with the Justice Department if they believe they have uncovered evidence of a crime.

It is not clear whether the DOJ is examining aspects of the conduct of Trump or his allies related to January 6. The department indicted Trump’s associate Steve Bannon with contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the select committee.

Other members of the Jan. 6 panel did not elaborate on the criminal elements of the filibuster when discussing Trump’s conduct. But they admitted it was on their radar.

This is clearly one of the things on the minds of some committee members, said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

Raskin added that a series of text messages sent to Meadows on Jan.6, revealed in public this week by Cheney, reinforced the relevance of the obstruction law. The messages showed the frantic efforts of Trump’s close associates, from lawmakers’ assistants to Fox News hosts to his own eldest son to get the then president to call back the rioters as they stormed the Capitol. Trump did not act for hours amid the chaos.

Other lawmakers see the obstruction issue as part of their larger investigation into what Trump was doing as the Capitol was under attack.

I think we’re trying to figure out those 187 minutes where he didn’t say anything, what that means. And we’re trying to shed some more light on it. Personally, I’m not drawing any conclusions about where this is taking us, said panel member Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).

