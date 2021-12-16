Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit Kuwait in January: report





NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to Kuwait in the first week of January, the Economic Times reported. This will be India’s first PM-level visit to Kuwait in 40 years, notwithstanding that Kuwait is one of India’s major oil suppliers and is home to a large diaspora in the region. Increasing Kuwaiti investments in India and establishing a defense partnership are on the program of the visit. Modi had visited the other five Gulf states since 2015, with the exception of Kuwait, and the trip is expected to take ties to the next level. About a million Indians are based in Kuwait; the largest expat community in Kuwait. The year 2020-2021 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961 the Indian rupee was legal tender in Kuwait. India has historically been among Kuwait’s top ten trading partners, and bilateral trade for fiscal year 2020-2021 amounted to $ 6.27 billion. Kuwait remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and LPG to India, officials said. Kuwaiti investments in India so far amount to more than $ 5.5 billion, the majority of which comes from the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), which has been invested in companies such as GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Interglobe Aviations (Indigo Airlines) IPO, Bombay Stock Exchange and Power Grid. Corporation of India Ltd. KIA wants to exponentially strengthen its presence in India across all sectors, officials said. Relations were further strengthened when Kuwait became the largest supplier of liquid medical oxygen during the second wave of COVID here in April-May. The Kuwaiti cabinet issued a statement in favor of India and sent liquid medical oxygen to India on numerous cycles of an air and sea bridge. Previously, an Indian medical team had traveled on a special plane between India and Kuwait in April 2020 to help fight COVID-19 in Kuwait. In June, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Kuwait and asked the prime minister to deliver a letter from Modi to the Emir of Kuwait. During the visit, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the recruitment of domestic workers was signed and it was decided to hold a joint ministerial meeting of foreign and trade ministers. Last year India’s Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, visited Kuwait to offer condolences on the death of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al -Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a trip that helped strengthen ties.

