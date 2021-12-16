Parents of the Peshawar School Massacre: We Kept His Pen | Asia | An in-depth look at current events on the continent | DW





For Shahana Ajoon, each December brings grief, anger and agony for her family who still struggle to cope with the deadly terrorist attack on a school in the city of Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, there is seven years.

Ajoon’s torture is reflected in the parents of the 132 schoolchildren who were killed in the December 16, 2014 massacre, perpetrated by militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in what remains one of the worst attacks terrorists of history. from Pakistan.

Last month, Imran Khan’s government signed a month-long ceasefire agreement with the TTP, a militant group that has carried out several attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the past 15 years. years.

The group did not extend the ceasefire agreement and said last week that Islamabad had not respected the truce and had not released its 102 fighters imprisoned in Pakistani prisons.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani government officials to DW’s request.

Shortly after the end of the truce, the militant group attacked police officers providing security for the polio vaccination team in the northwestern Tank district. Their gunmen killed one policeman and injured another.

Their spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani claimed responsibility for the attack in the statement.

December 16 a day like no other before

Each year, this very day opens old wounds for Ajoon and his family, thinking of the brutal massacre in their children’s school. She still vividly remembers that misty December morning. As the hour-long horror unfolded, this Tuesday would be a day like no other.

Ajoon and Ajoon Khan lost their son Asfand Khan, an eighth grader. They couldn’t muster the courage to watch their son’s gunshot wounds.

“It was unbearable for us to see the injuries, we heard he had been shot several times in the head at a very short distance. Seven years have passed, and it looks like it was yesterday,” Ajoon told DW, with a shaky voice and tears. in his eyes.

Pens, binders and books

Parents and loved ones mourning the deaths of their children are still reeling from this murderous massacre. They remember their children’s conversations with them, their memories and their personal effects, including uniforms, pens, school bags and books.

Ajoon Khan told DW: “That day my cousin informed me of the attacked school and everyone was looking for their children. I rushed to the school where ambulance sirens were ringing all around. asked me to go to hospitals to search for my son, among the corpses. “

“Hours went by, the sun had set and it was dark, and I was still looking for my son in the two main hospitals, Lady Reading Hospital and the Combined Military Hospital. Khan’s hopes for survival were raised. when I couldn’t find the body initially and prayed all the time, “he continued.

“Then I got the desperate message from my cousin, ‘We have found Khan’s body. He is no more.’ I was shaken and broken, and felt like it was the end of the world. “

Eight gunmen stormed inside the school and began firing indiscriminately with automatic weapons, entering classrooms and main auditoriums, and setting off heavy explosives.

“I was told that my son’s head had been cut open and sewn up later, I couldn’t look at him, it was unbearable for me. We lowered his wooden coffin with his uniform fully soaked in blood and buried his motorcycle keys with him, ”Khan said. . “The only thing we kept out of his pocket was his pen.”

‘Short-lived’ reconciliation process

Ajoon was speaking from his home in Peshawar, a sprawling and gritty metropolis in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the border with Afghanistan and where millions of people have been affected by militant violence.

“We used to call Asfand ‘Sonu’ his nickname and he said my recognition is my real name. A week before the incident he said to me: ‘Mom one day people will recognize me with my name Asfand “and now I realize it was true,” Asfand’s mother explained.

Since the Peshawar school attack, analysts believe the country’s counterterrorism posture has dramatically altered its course to curb militancy through drastic measures and launching assaults all over the TTP in recent years.

“Now, any pardon given to the TTP would have undermined those commitments, and the peace talks carried out will impact the overall counterterrorism narrative that the state claims to hold firmly to. The start of the reconciliation process with the TTP was to be launched. be short lived, ”Saman said. Rizwan, an Islamabad-based political research analyst, told DW.

“Expecting the militant group to make its only legitimate tool of violence is overkill. The history of violence associated with TTP is sufficient to recognize the underlying motivations of the group, ”she said.

Still waiting for justice

The children’s families are still awaiting justice and their case is pending before the Supreme Court.

Dost Muhammad, who lost his 14-year-old son Asad Aziz that day, told DW: “I saw the news on TV and rushed to school. Our case against brutality is pending before the courts and our government is negotiating with them. They couldn’t feel our pain and suffering.

“The tragedy was so terrifying that schools remained closed for almost a month across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. People were terrified and parents preferred to keep their children at home and even I was reluctant to send my children to school, ”recalls Muhammad.

“He was a shining star – but he left us”

After the attack on the school, the most comprehensive military operation against the militant group was carried out, which significantly reduced its ability to launch attacks in Pakistan.

“I miss my Asfand,” Ajoon said. “Whenever I saw his cousins, classmates, and friends at family functions. They’re all grown men now. He was a shining star and a shining student, but he left us.”

Edited by: John Silk

