Is there a gun in the January 6 investigation?





Mark Meadows, it seems, is now an indicator of American democracy. Late Tuesday evening, the House of Representatives, in a majority partisan vote, recommended that Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff be guilty of criminal contempt of Congress and referred his case to the Department of Justice for criminal proceedings. As of Sunday, members of the House select committee investigating Trump’s role in the Jan.6 insurgency have released text messages they say show Meadows played a larger role in helping him attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election result than previously known. They also released a fifty-one page document detailing the questions they planned to ask Meadows, who abruptly stopped cooperating with the panel last week. Investigators would like Meadows to explain an email he wrote the day before the attack to an unidentified individual, stating that the National Guard was on standby to protect pro Trumps. They would like to ask him about his communications with an organizer of the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the mob’s assault on the Capitol, who told Meadows things had gotten crazy and I was in desperate need of help. a direction. Please. And they would like to know why Meadows responded to a member of Congress warning that it would be controversial to ask Republican lawmakers in certain states to call off the election by saying: I love this.

Some of the messages revealed by the committee show that Meadows, along with Donald Trump, Jr., and several Fox News hosts denounced the violence that day and pushed Trump to make a public statement calling on the rioters to leave Capitol. But last Wednesday, Meadows, who is himself a former North Carolina congressman, announced that he was no longer cooperating with the committee on the grounds that his communications with President Trump are protected by executive privilege. He also filed a complaint against the panel, arguing that he was both illegally compelled to violate the Constitution and that his right to privacy was violated. By that time, however, Meadows had handed the committee nine thousand pages of emails, texts and other documents which he said were not subject to executive privilege. These documents gave new impetus to the investigation.

Committee members said they believed Meadows had changed his mind after Trump berated him for revealing in his recent memoir, The Chiefs Chief, that Trump tested positive for COVID before his first debate with Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign. A lot of people speculated that it was because of a backlash from Donald Trump, Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, who sits on the committee, told me, adding: The rule of law s’ applies despite the crises of Donald Trump. A congressman, who asked not to be named, said Meadowss’ initial cooperation with the investigation undermines his current legal claim that the committee is going overbreadth. I think he had buyers remorse, said the staff member. He puts himself in a difficult position.

Raskin said he believed the events of January 6 involved three circles of participants. An outer circle consisted of the thousands of Trump supporters who attended the morning rally and in many cases genuinely believed his false claim that the election was stolen from him. An intermediate ring was made up of some members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other far-right groups who acted as a front guard who led an organized assault on the Capitol. A third ring consisted of Trump and a small number of loyalists, including Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, the lawyer who drafted a plan for Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes for Biden , which operated in a suite at the Willard Hotel. , a few blocks from the White House. Raskin described their actions around the events of January 6 as unprecedented in American history. After Pence declined Trump’s request to change the election results, Trump sent a crowd to block certification of his defeat. It was an attempted coup by the president against the vice president and Congress, Raskin said.

The problem, of course, is that Democrats had high hopes that Trump would face an account for his misdeeds before, in the Mueller inquiry and in the president’s two rounds of impeachment proceedings. Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist at Dartmouth College, praised the work of the Jan.6 committee and said it remains vital to fully discover Trump’s role. But he warned that political leaders and journalists should not focus solely on producing a smoking gun on January 6, recalling the secret Oval Office recordings that brought down President Richard Nixon. Much of the media was obsessed with the idea that a document would emerge that would show everything, Nyhan said. I’m afraid we are losing the forest for the trees.

Nyhan, who is also co-director of Bright Line Watch, notes that US politics and the way Americans receive their information have changed dramatically over the past fifty years, contributing to the deep polarization today. According to opinion polls, 78% of Republicans believe Biden was not legitimately elected, up from 70% in April. Nyhan believes the committee’s findings, like previous investigations into Trump, should not sway his staunch base. Meanwhile, Republican leaders, especially House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, stand tall as Trump purges the GOP of opponents. It does what politicians do, said McCarthy’s Nyhan. He follows the energy of his party. Nyhan believes that it is equally important that Democrats immediately enact reforms that will prevent either party in the future from attempting such drastically undemocratic acts as canceling an election and that they should start gaining public support for such measures now, rather than waiting around the gun to do so. Historically, Nyhan points out, authoritarian regimes have emerged by gradually subverting the independence of rival power centers such as the legislature, courts and media and concentrating power in their own hands. The story of democratic erosion in other countries is that it happens invisibly, you don’t have that tank moment on the streets, Nyhan added. There are elected governments that operate with impunity, whose opponents do not have a level playing field to compete.

Observers, however, say Republicans are unlikely to support a Democrat-backed electoral reform effort. In October, they filibustered the For the People Act, a sweeping Democratic proposal that would have revamped electoral systems nationwide. Nyhan said Democrats should consider removing or changing filibuster in order to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, a watered-down electoral reform bill endorsed by West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, which currently enjoys bipartisan support in the Senate. It includes measures that would make it harder for state lawmakers to reject election results certified by non-partisan state officials, a tactic Trump tried to use in 2020. Nyhan also called for reform of the government. Electoral College Count Actan, an obscure and poorly drafted 1887 law that describes how Congress should count electoral votes before Democrats potentially lose control of the Senate and House in the upcoming midterm elections. The Electoral College Count Act is terrifying, said Nyhan, referring to the vagueness of the statutes. His Chekhov cannon.

Raskin said the committee recognizes the full extent of the danger and will produce a detailed portrait of the events leading up to January 6 and the assault on American democracy. In addition, the committee can propose detailed reforms to prevent a future insurgency. I really thought it was over with Jan.6, but there was an immediate attempt to start an Orwellian laundering of events, he said, stressing that we have to win this fight politically. Forcing Trump to face legal consequences for his actions, however, clearly continues to appeal to Democrats. The real problem is whether America’s democracy can strengthen itself against the fascist impulses it unleashed, Raskin said, noting that I still have high hopes that Donald Trump gets his way with the law.

