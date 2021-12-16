Xi Jinping tells Putin that China and Russia must defend themselves against the West – 12/15/2021 – world

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Wednesday 15th that his country and Vladimir Putin’s Russia must jointly defend themselves against the West. On a video conference, the Chinese supported the Russians in the Ukraine crisis and heard mixed criticism of US military expansion in the Indo-Pacific.

The rapprochement between the heir to the Soviet Union and the communist giant has accelerated since the start of the pandemic in 2020, in view of the greater aggressiveness of Washington in the attempt to contain its opponents.

Reports from the second Xi-Putin videoconference this year, totaling 36 meetings since the Chinese came to power in 2012, were made indirectly by the Kremlin and the state press in Beijing.

According to them, the international situation is “very tense” and Moscow is the subject of a “very, very aggressive response” from the United States and NATO, a Western alliance plunged into its own contradictions and crises. .

This is happening in the midst of a new crisis in Ukraine. Putin has deployed nearly 100,000 troops near his neighbor’s border in a parade aimed at finding a permanent solution to what he sees as a geopolitical challenge: Kiev’s eventual membership of NATO and others western structures.

China, land in the middle Receive in your email the major topics of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

Since 2014, eastern Ukraine has experienced a now frozen civil war. Pre-Russian rebels, stimulated by Moscow, control part of the so-called Donbass that year, Putin had already annexed Crimea as a means of destabilizing Kiev, where the friendly government of the Kremlin had been overthrown and replaced by a pre-Western government .

Putin now wants written assurances from the United States and NATO that the military club will not expand east, and that includes countries like Georgia and Moldova, which also have unresolved territorial issues with it. Moscow.

In a conversation with the Russian last week, US President Joe Biden rejected the request. Russian Vice-Chancellor Dmitry Riabkov presented his plan on Wednesday, reiterating the demand and conditions to prevent the installation of intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, Deputy Secretary of State Karen Donfried, in Moscow.

Xi supported Putin’s claim. In return, he heard from his colleague the condemnation and sharing of “negative views” on the creation of the Aukus military alliance (Australia-UK-USA, in the acronym of the initials in English), sponsored by Biden as a means. to put pressure on Beijing in its maritime backyard.

Russia had previously supported Chinese manifestations of discontent in the region, such as joint naval exercises around Japan and joint air patrols.

In the so-called Cold War 2.0, launched in 2017 in various fields by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, China has been challenged economically, politically and militarily. The Democrat has accelerated this process, hanging out with separatists from Taiwan, an island Beijing considers its own.

The result was a huge increase in military activity around Taip, with incursions and suggestions of invasion that generated regional alarm. The United States, in turn, has increased the traffic of warships around China.

Back in the European theater, also on Wednesday, the new German Prime Minister, Olaf Scholz, declared that Russia “will not divide Europe”, a body apparently stricter than that of his predecessor Angela Merkel, who for more than 16 years old she was an opponent of Putin. who was still looking for accommodation with the Russian.

On Wednesday, Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats after a court found that a Chechen activist was killed in the German capital in 2019 on orders from Moscow, which the Kremlin denies. In addition, it is still up to German regulators to commission the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, vital for Putin’s plans to link Russia to Germany.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the accusation when he said that an invasion of Ukraine, which Putin denies planning to lead, would be “catastrophic”.

And the EU (European Union) promoted a meeting in which precisely the ex-Soviet countries that most concern the Kremlin in its quest for Westernization, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, once again asked to be accepted in the block.

For now, everything is retracted, given the paralysis of the countries of the region in the crisis. Besides Ukraine, Moscow waged war in Georgia in 2008. Present at the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said he was ready to negotiate with the Russians.

The accession of these countries to the EU is quite difficult, as well as in the case of NATO, because they are countries with a great impossibility to start with areas with a pre-Russian majority which are autonomous on their territories. Kremlin critics say Putin is deliberately sabotaging his neighbors to prevent them from joining the West.

Xi and Putin share what the Russians have called “the new model of international relations.” Skeptics see it as a defense of autocracies, but the irony is that the basis of their relationship is the promotion of the values ​​of multilateralism against what the Chinese have called the interference of “certain international forces” in the United States.

Historically, Russia and China have been adversaries. It was almost war in the 1960s, and Putin has always invested in the Russian Far East, fearing Chinese influence and possible appropriation of the region.

That said, antagonism with the United States brought countries closer together, which had already stepped up their sizable military cooperation. Russia is still a superior nuclear power than China, even though Beijing is expected to be tied with the United States in 2049.

Economically, the distance between countries is enormous: the Chinese have the second largest economy in the world, and the Russians are struggling with years. This makes diplomats and analysts in Russia wary of such an alliance, as Moscow would tend to be engulfed by Beijing.

In practice, however, the discourse is increasingly unified, and if the goal scares the West, it may work. It is no coincidence that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had to answer a question last week about the possibility of a joint invasion of Taiwan and Ukraine at a press conference.