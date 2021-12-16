Agency overseeing Washington DC hotel lease failed to address ethical and constitutional conflicts, report says





WASHINGTON The federal agency managing the government lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, failed to address ethical disputes and constitutional issues posed by then-President Donald Trumps’ refusal to relinquish jurisdiction of property, according to a new congressional report.

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure report, obtained exclusively by NBC News, found that the General Services Administration had failed to track payments from foreign governments to the hotel or identify the origin of more than $ 75 million of loans from Trump and his family to shore up his struggling finances.

The GSA has washed its hands of any responsibility for reviewing whether the Constitution’s emolument clauses are being met, the report said, including trying to ensure that foreign government profits do not flow to Trump. The agency took no action to identify the expenses of foreign or domestic government officials and implemented “zero checks and balances” to ensure that the hotel’s calculations regarding these payments were fair, complete. and accurate, the committee found.

The hotel, located in the old post office building just down the street from the White House and a favorite haunt for Republican lobbyists and lawmakers, grossed over $ 350,000 in profits from representatives of foreign governments between 2017 and 2019, the committee said, and another Congressional report released in October found that the hotel received around $ 3.7 million in payments from foreign governments during that rough period.

Representatives from at least 22 foreign governments spent money on various Trump properties, including the hotel, during the early years of his presidency, NBC News previously reported.

Even though the hotel has “always benefited” from foreign government patronage, it lost more than $ 71 million in total between its smooth opening in September 2016 and last January when Trump stepped down, according to the news. report. The hotel operated at a loss for 33 of the 53 months in that four-year period, he said.

In order to keep the ailing hotel afloat, Trump and three of his adult children Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump loaned him more than $ 75 million, ultimately forgiving about $ 72 million of those loans, according to the report; the hotel, by contrast, has repaid less than $ 3.5 million in loans, he said.

Although the loans are from companies created to hold the Trump family’s financial interests in the hotel, the GSA has never made any effort to identify the origin of these loans and whether the ultimate source of the funding posed constitutional problems. , according to the report.

Further, as Trump transferred his ownership of the hotel to a trust controlled by his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and longtime Trump Organization CFO Allan Weisselberg after the 2016 election, the report says Trump refusing to divest his financial stake in the hotel was problematic and created multiple conflicts of interest during his presidency that he and GSA refused to deal with properly.

For example, the report noted that policy appointees at the GSA were responsible for making federal real estate decisions that impacted the president’s personal properties as well as those of his competitors.

Democrats on the committee prepared the report after receiving 14,000 pages of new GSA files that they had requested two years earlier but that had not been delivered under the Trump administration, including unpublished financial files from the hotel.

In a statement provided to NBC News, committee chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Said the report highlighted GSA’s blatant mismanagement of the old post office lease and its attempt to get out of business. evade its responsibility to support and defend the emolument clauses of the US Constitution.

The GSA kept the American people in the dark about the hotel’s poor financial health, especially who was spending money at the hotel and how that might influence the Trump administration, he said. -he declares.

The report also found that the GSA had failed to take action to respond to a specific recommendation by the Inspector General to revise a provision in some leases that specified that government officials could not be party to them by removing the ambiguity linked to the clauses on the emoluments of the Constitution. Rather than dispelling the ambiguity of the provision, the agency inexplicably widened the ethical loopholes, leaving even fewer safeguards to prevent conflicts of interest between senior federally elected officials, including the President of the States. -United, the committee said.

Despite the hotel’s financial woes, the Trumps hotel company recently struck a deal to sell the rights to the hotel for $ 375 million, The Wall Street Journal reported last month. The report says Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is on a contract to acquire the hotel lease and has entered into a deal to brand the Hiltons Waldorf Astoria Group and manage the property. CNN reported on Tuesday that the Trump Organization had officially informed the GSA of its plans to sell the property.

The GSA and Trump Organization did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment on the committee’s findings and reports on the hotel sale. The CGI Merchant Group also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October, a House Oversight and Reform Committee report found that Trump had provided misleading information about the hotel’s financial condition, based on documents obtained from the GSA. The panel found that Trump reported that his hotel generated $ 150 million in revenue while serving in the White House despite incurring more than $ 70 million in loss disclosures that grossly exaggerated health. Trump Hotel Financial.

After his election, Trump pledged to donate the hotel’s foreign profits to the US Treasury to avoid violating emoluments clauses. In February 2018, his company said it had donated more than $ 150,000, also claiming in response to criticism from Congress that overseas profits had been overstated.

According to the House committee’s new report, however, while the Trump Organization “has launched its voluntary initiative to donate” profits annually, the GSA “has made no attempt” to oversee efforts to secure the transparency of these benefits.

Representative Dina Titus, D-Nev., Chair of the subcommittee that oversees the GSA, said she wanted Congress to change the way the GSA leases property from the federal government to institute greater accountability and reform and that it will work to bring more transparency to the process.

The report offers legislative remedies to its findings, including requiring that certain leases include audit rights for both the GSA and its Inspector General. He also proposes that Congress try to dispel any ambiguity in the language of the lease by prohibiting the administrator or designate of the GSA from entering into a lease that does not include at a minimum “a ban on any elected federal or member. of the Cabinet to share, participate or enjoy.

