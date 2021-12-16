Boris Johnson: hospitalizations “down” after the third jab





6:23 PM December 15, 2021





The Prime Minister has confirmed that hospitalizations are increasing as the UK has recorded 78,610 new cases of Covid – including the new variant Omicron. However, Boris Johnson has had positive news when it reveals that admissions are “going down” among the elderly and vulnerable who have already received their third booster shots. It came at a press conference this afternoon with Mr Johnson confirming that 12-15 year olds will now be able to book their booster shots starting next Monday (December 20). During the remarks, Johnson reiterated it was absolutely vital that everyone received a booster, with the infection rate now doubling within two days in some areas and hospital admissions rising 10% nationwide. . But he also said there were “signs of hope” and that “a big national response has started”. Johnson said: “People have responded with an incredible spirit of duty and obligation to one another and I want to say that any of you who roll up your sleeves to get bitten are helping this national effort. As hospital admissions increase across the country, we were starting to see decreases in admissions among some of the most vulnerable age groups where we already have these boosters on our hands. The pace of deployment in the four countries is such that the UK as a whole now has twice as many boosters per capita as the EU and more than twice as many as the US. He also said that a “territorial army” is emerging to combat the new variant. Johnson added: As of Sunday night, we’ve seen over 20,000 new volunteers sign up to help with the recall effort as flight attendants, bringing the total to nearly 33,000. Every day we are expanding the ranks of these paramedics, an emerging NHS home army in a race against time to get those shots in the gun and save lives. During the press conference, Professor Chris Whitty said people can’t really say vaccines don’t work, with data showing that even those who go to the hospital with two injections will still see reduced risks. . He said: “When people say vaccines work? I really think if people look at this data they can’t really argue except that vaccines work remarkably. But people still go to the hospital even when they are doubly vaccinated and they will still go to the hospital even after the boosters, but their risks are greatly reduced.

