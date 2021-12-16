Key Fox hosts pressured Trump to act on Jan.6, texts say | Connecticut News





NEW YORK (AP) The revelation that Fox News Channel figures texted the White House during the January 6 uprising is another example of how network stars sought to influence the president of the era, Donald Trump, instead of just reporting or commenting on it.

Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade all texted advice to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows as a host of pro-Donald Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol on January 6, according to the representative. Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, vice chair of the Congressional committee investigating the riot.

Mark, the president must tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home, texted Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle. It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

Please put it on TV, texted Kilmeade, a Fox & Friends host. Destroy everything you have accomplished.

Hannity, like Ingraham a prime-time host, wondered if Trump could make a statement and ask people to leave Capitol Hill.

Cheneys’ posting of the text messages on Monday night came a day after Fox’s most prominent news reporter Chris Wallace announced he was leaving after 18 years for a new job at CNN. Wallace was increasingly frustrated privately with Foxs ‘amplification of his conservative opinion hosts, especially as the networks’ ratings briefly plunged after President Joe Biden was elected.

The network made no immediate comment on the texts on Tuesday.

For journalists, the ethical lines are clear: your job is to report the news, not to try to influence the actions of decision makers.

Fox has always tried to distinguish between news and opinion shows, even though these lines are often non-existent and many viewers do not make the same distinctions. The network sees Hannity, Ingraham and Kilmeade as hosts of opinion broadcasts. Fox argued in court that its prime-time hosts cannot be held to the same factual standards as real journalists.

This isn’t the first time that Fox figures have acted as a sort of kitchen cabinet for Trump. Hannity consulted with him frequently during his presidency, and Tucker Carlson once requested and obtained a meeting with Trump to talk about COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.

I don’t consider them in the traditional definition of a reporter, said Aly Colon, professor of media ethics at the University of Washington and Lee. But even so, they are representative of an information operation at Fox.

Their actions leave questions as to whether their loyalty was to Trump or to viewers, who expect to learn more about the news or at least get an analysis of the news, Colon said.

While CNN and MSNBC provided live coverage of the Monday night hearing in which Cheney revealed the text messages, Fox did not. Hannity interviewed Meadows but didn’t ask about the advice he and his colleagues sent. At the start of his show, he criticized the work of committees.

We told you it was a waste of time and money, Hannity said. They have a predetermined outcome.

Not everyone thinks what the Fox hosts did was wrong, including a consultant who ran Fox’s information operations for eight years during the 2000s.

I think it was helpful that they, or anyone else with influence or potential influence over the president, told him what to do, said Michael Clemente, former executive vice president of Fox News.

At a time of national crisis, this is more important than the rules of objectivity to which most journalists are bound, he argued.

Texting the chief of staff urging him to tell the president to call for an end to the riots is a good thing, said Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the conservative Media Research Center. But, ideally, journalists shouldn’t text political advice to the White House.

Graham said he didn’t think the news would be a bomb to Fox viewers. It shows Fox is riot control, so they’ll be encouraged by that, he said.

On the night of the riot, Ingraham told Fox viewers that the Capitol had been attacked by people who can only be described as antithetical to the MAGA movement. She brought up the idea that anti-fascist protesters could have been sprinkled into the crowd, which was not true.

She complained about the continuous video loop of the Capitol violation. She said the protest was 99% peaceful, but because of a small contingent of loons, these patriots were unfairly slandered.

Hannity, on his show that night, condemned the violence on Capitol Hill. He also spent a lot of time talking about the sinking of the presidential election and the failure of Democrats to condemn the violent far-left riots in American cities in the summer of 2020.

Some critics said they saw a disconnect between what Fox figures said in public and what they sent privately.

So you’re telling me all those Fox News hosts knew the coup was terrible, begged Trump to stop it, and when he didn’t, they kept promoting it? tweeted Amanda Carpenter, columnist for The Bulwark, a political website dominated by conservatives opposed to Trump.

On their shows Tuesday, Hannity and Ingraham argued that there was no difference between what they said publicly on January 6 and what they texted Meadows.

Both in public and in private, I have said what I believe violating the Capitol was a terrible thing, Ingraham said.

Hannity complained that Cheney made his text public.

Do we believe in privacy in this country? he said. Apparently not.

