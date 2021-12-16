Xi Jinping supports Vladimir Putin against the United States, NATO against Ukraine





At a virtual summit between the two leaders on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he insisted that NATO guarantee that it will not extend to Ukraine or place troops and weapons in the country. Putin and Xi held the meeting amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington over the build-up of thousands of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. According to Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian and Chinese leaders discussed “growing threats to Russia’s national interests from the United States and the NATO bloc, which are constantly shifting their infrastructure. military near the Russian borders ”. Putin told Xi the need to start negotiations with NATO and the United States on security guarantees, Ushakov added. According to the Chinese news agency, President Xi Jinping stressed the need for Moscow and Beijing to “safeguard” their security interests during a meeting with Vladimir Putin. Huang Jingwen / Xinhua via ZUMA Press Vladimir Putin (right) told President Xi Jinping (left) that he wants to meet in February and that he plans to attend the Olympics. AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File Xi responded that he understands Russia’s concerns and fully supports our initiative to develop such security guarantees for Russia, the adviser continued. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported that Xi stressed the need for Moscow and Beijing to “safeguard” their security interests. “At present, some international forces under the guise of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia, and brutally trampling on international law and human rights. recognized standards of international relations, ”Xi said, quoting Xinhua. President Vladimir Putin reportedly told Chinese President to start negotiations with NATO and the United States on security guarantees MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images The two leaders appear to have formed a relationship after the United States sanctioned China for its crackdown on the Muslim Uyghur population and Russia for its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. “A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based, among other things, on principles such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin told Xi. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having any plans for military action against Ukraine after US officials warned their allies that an invasion could take place as early as early next year. Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their talks on November 12, 2021. Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool photo via AP, file Putin also said he plans to meet Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend the Winter Olympics next year. The United States, Canada, Australia and Britain have said they will not send dignitaries to the Winter Olympics as part of a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s record in human rights. Other countries have said they will not send officials due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic. With post wires

