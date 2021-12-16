China responds to US accusations of aggressive actions in Asia-Pacific





ISTANBUL (Anadolu Agency) China on Tuesday launched an offensive against the United States after Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken accused Beijing of taking aggressive action in the Asia-Pacific region. If the United States is serious about promoting peace in the Asia-Pacific region, it should not spark conflicts among countries in the region, nor frequently send warships and planes to the South China Sea to play its part. military power, said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, according to the Chinese daily Global Times. Wang said Blinkens’ comments blatantly contradicted claims that the United States is not seeking a new Cold War. The response came when Blinken told a conference at the University of Indonesia in Depok, West Java, that the United States would work with its allies and partners to uphold the rules-based order. and that countries should have the right to choose their own path. This is not a contest between a US-centric region or a China-centric region. The Indo-Pacific is its own region, he said. This is why there is so much concern from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong to the Pacific Islands about Beijing’s aggressive actions, claiming the open sea as theirs … . They were determined to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, where Beijing’s aggressive actions threaten the movement of more than $ 3 trillion in trade each year. The US Secretary of State said he made the trip to strengthen strategic partnerships with other countries in the region: Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia. Blinken met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday as he made the first of three stops in Southeast Asia this week. He will also visit Malaysia and Thailand. According to the State Department, the two men stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Indonesia and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties. Blinken congratulated Widodo on Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 and expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third-largest democracy and a staunch supporter of the rules-based international order. A Chinese Navy ship participates in a multinational naval exercise near Pakistan in February. AFP Similar Items March 23, 2021

