saryu: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Saryu canal project; invites farmers to watch the December 16 show on natural farming

PM inaugurates Saryu Canal project in UP, attacks previous governments for excessive delays Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Saryu Canal project in Balrampur, UP on Saturday, December 11. The Saryu Canal project involves the interconnection of five rivers, Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini, to ensure optimal use of the region’s water resources. . He also criticized previous governments for unnecessary delays, saying his government prioritizes completing projects rather than cutting the ribbon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged farmers to embrace natural agriculture, saying it will not only help save water but also produce better crops, and urged them to join a mega program on it. December 16 because it would be beneficial for them.

He was addressing a rally in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, after inaugurating the National Saryu Canal Project, which will provide safe water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit approximately 29 lakh farmers.

Modi said a big natural farming event was being held on December 16 and asked farmers across the country to connect via TV or Krishi Vigyan Kendras.



Noting that a Subhash ji in Maharashtra initiated the idea of ​​zero budget natural agriculture, he said that it saves land and water and the crop produced is also better.

The prime minister also criticized Samajwadi party chairman Akhilesh Yadav, who often claimed his government’s work was projected as the achievement of the BJP government, saying he waited if anyone claimed credit for the national channel. by Saryu. Project.

“When I left Delhi I was waiting for someone to tell me that they cut the ribbon for this project and started this program. This is the habit of some people, maybe in their childhood they had cut his ribbon, “he said, without taking any name.

“For some people cutting the ribbon is the priority while for us finishing projects on time is the priority. In 2014, when I took office, I was amazed to see that 99 irrigation projects lay ( incomplete) for decades in the country, ”he said. noted.

Speaking about the unnecessary delay of the national Saryu Canal project, the prime minister said, “Most painful is the waste and misuse of the country’s money, time and resources and its humiliation. This reflection is the biggest obstacle to the balanced development of the country. and this thinking also blocked the Saryu Nahar project. ”

All citizens of the country should understand that when work on this project started, its cost was less than Rs 100 crore and now it is around Rs 10,000 crore. “This money was your hard earned money,” said he declared to the assembly.

“Every rupee of your hard-earned money should have been used properly on time. Aren’t those who didn’t your ‘gunehgar’ (sinners)? Won’t you punish them? The country has to pay 100 times over plus the price because of the laxity of previous governments, ”he said.

Paying tribute to the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu with his wife and 11 other staff, Modi said his disappearance was a great loss to the nation.

“The death of India’s first chief of staff is a huge loss for every patriot in the country. The whole country has witnessed General Rawat’s efforts to make the ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient) forces,” he said. he said and prayed for a speedy recovery of the only survivor of the helicopter crash, IAF group captain Varun Singh, born in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

“Even bearing this pain, the country will not take a break, we will work harder to face the challenges both inside and outside the country,” the prime minister said.

At the start of his speech, Modi called Yogi Adityanath an energetic, dedicated and popular chief minister, and said that previous governments protected the Mafia, but now the Yogi government is leading a campaign to erase the state of the Mafia and people. say “farq saaf hai” (the difference is clear).

“The girls in UP thought twice before leaving their homes earlier. Today criminals think twice before committing a crime, the first girls used to sit in houses, but now criminals are sitting in prisons out of fear, ”he said.

Referring to Balrampur electing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee twice to Lok Sabha, Modi said: “The people of Balrampur are so ‘paarkhi’ (intelligent) that they had ‘garha and savara’ (molded) two. Bharat Ratnas – Nanaji Deshmukh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. ”

The project inaugurated in Balrampur is part of a series of development works launched by the BJP government in Purvanchal which accounts for nearly 160 assembly seats out of a total of 403 in Uttar Pradesh which will go to the polls at the start of the next year.

