Donald Trump’s inner circle horrified by January 6 insurgency: US investigative panel | World news





The eldest son of former US President Donald Trump and several Fox News presenters begged White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to force the President to recall the hordes of his supporters who were sacking the US Congress on the 6th. January, contrary to their vehement public defense. .

A US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 insurgency also recommended criminal charges against former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday and posted text messages from about 9,000 documents handed over by him.

He must condemn this shit ASAP, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the former president, had texted Meadows. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

I push hard. I agree, Meadows replied. We need an oval office address. He has to lead now. It went too far and got out of hand, replied Trump Jr.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingram, both of whom are staunch Trump supporters, also texted Meadows begging him to persuade Donald Trump to quash his supporters, which is quite the opposite position. which they have since adopted, minimizing the insurgency. Mark, the president must tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home, Ingram wrote, adding: It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the inquiry committee, read these texts before she and the eight panel members voted to recommend criminal prosecution against Meadows for defying a congressional subpoena to testify about his role and what was going on in the White House. at the time.

The full House will vote on the panel’s recommendation this week and if approved, Meadows will become the second witness to be contested in this case.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump aide, was the first to refuse to testify citing the former president’s executive privilege, a claim that was struck down by a court.

Meadows also tried the same trick: Trump executive privilege – which, however, was waived by President Biden. Only the incumbent president can claim executive privilege, to maintain the confidentiality of their communications, including of certain members of the administration.

Meadows, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, initially agreed to testify but later changed his mind. Perhaps it was because of Donald Trump’s setback triggered, among other things, by un-charitable revelations in a revealing book recently published by the former chief of staff on his time in Trump’s White House.

Meadows had already turned over approximately 9,000 documents and files to the committee before he sought to end his cooperation by refusing to testify. They include text messages read by U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, revealing the hypocrisy of Trump supporters who were privately outraged by the event they publicly defended or downplayed.

