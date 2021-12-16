Turkish lira slips ahead of likely interest rate cut





Istanbul: The Turkish lira extended its historic drop on Wednesday on the eve of a meeting in which the central bank was to cut interest rates for the fourth month in a row. The pound has lost half of its value since the start of the year – and 30% in the last month alone – as policymakers bow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogans who wants to cut borrowing costs despite soaring inflation. One dollar could buy three lire in 2016 and 7.43 lire on January 1. It was worth 14.70 lire on Wednesday as the annual rate of increase in consumer prices stood at more than 20%. Erdogan has launched a self-proclaimed “war of economic independence” that challenges the conventional market economy by fighting inflation through lower borrowing costs. Central banks around the world are raising or preparing to hike rates to tackle consumer price hikes caused by factors linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Erdogan cited China as an example as he pushes for economic growth at all costs. China has lowered the value of its currency to boost exports and achieve spectacular rates of economic expansion over most of the past two decades. Turkey’s economy also grew at an annual rate of 7.4 percent between July and September. But most analysts believe Erdogans’ attempts to boost employment and propel economic expansion through cheap exports risk ending in social unrest. Turkey imports most of its raw materials and spends foreign exchange to buy foreign oil and natural gas. The constant depreciation of the pound makes these purchases more expensive. Economists say Turkey’s net hard currency reserves are dangerously low – and are in negative territory when so-called “currency swap” deals with banks in allied countries are made. The central bank has further depleted its reserves by intervening four times in the past month to help cushion the pound against more dramatic falls in a single day.

