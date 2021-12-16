Trump supports Lauren Boebert | The hill





Former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Democrats Pass Anti-Islamophobia Bill In Support Of Omar House Votes To Keep Meadows Provocative In Criminal Outrage Hannity, Ingraham Strikes Jan 6 Panel After Texts Revealed in Meadows MORE announced on Wednesday that it endorses the controversial far-right GOP Rep. Lauren BoebertLauren Boebert House Democrats pass anti-Islamophobia bill in support of Omar this week: Democrats try to clear the Deck for Build Back Better Kate McKinnon reprizes the role of Fauci on “Saturday Night Live” with advice on the Holiday PLUS (Colo.) 2022 pandemic.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert did a fantastic job during her first term as representative for Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, an advocate for Agenda America First and a fighter against losing RINOs and radical Democrats, Trump said in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

She will continue to be tough against crime, strong against borders, and will always protect our under-besieged Second Amendment. Lauren has my complete and utter approval for her re-election! added the former president.

Trump’s approval comes less than 24 hours after the House passed a law designed in response to videos of Boebert making Islamophobic comments against Representative Ilhan OmarIlhan Omar House Democrats pass bill to fight against Islamophobia in support of Omar. : Democrats are trying to clear the bridge for Build Back Better MORE (D-Minn.) Which would create a special envoy role within the State Department to fight Islamophobia around the world.

In the video, Boebert says she claims it happened as she was riding an elevator with a member of staff as they made their way out of the Capitol. She says she saw a Capitol Police officer suddenly run for the elevator.

I see worry all over his face, and he holds out his hand … The doors close, like I can’t, I can’t open them, what’s going on? I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. I said, well, she doesn’t have a backpack she should be fine, she said, as the audience in the video could be heard laughing.

Omar immediately denounced the version of events, calling Boebert a “buffoon” and claiming the Republican lawmaker made up the story.

A day later, Boebert apologized for her comments. However, Democratic leaders have come under pressure to remove Boebert from his committee assignments.

“I apologize to all members of the Muslim community who I have offended with my comment on Representative Omar,” Boebert said in a tweet at the time. “There are a lot of political differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.”

An ethics complaint against Boebert has been filed by another Muslim congressman, Representative Andr Carson (D-Mich.), Although it is not immediately clear how the complaint will be handled.

