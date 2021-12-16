Evergrande’s fall portends a tough decade for China and Xi Jinping

A woman drives a scooter past the construction site of an Evergrande building complex. Photo by Jade Gao / AFP via Getty Images

The long-awaited default by China’s second-largest real estate developer, Evergrande, with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities, was called off on December 9. The fate of the business has not yet been decided, but it will involve some sort of restructuring, change of ownership and distribution of losses. The consequences for the real estate sector at large, the economy and the Chinese political landscape are arguably more important, including for Xi Jinping.

Evergrande’s default, along with that of another developer, Kaisa Group Holdings, came and went with a bang. Financial markets have become more focused on loosening of monetary policy by the People’s Bank of China, as well as a Politburo statement saying that restrictions on the real estate sector would be relaxed and that stability is the top priority. But economic detectives should take note.

As I wrote in the New statesman in september, the government faces a considerable challenge to achieve a successful soft landing for an industry which is not often known for this kind of result. In China, the real estate market is a sector of $ 60 billion or four times the GDP, which is about a quarter to one third annual growth. It faces years of adjustment shaped by a kaleidoscope of excessive debt, rapid population aging, low marriage and fertility rates, historic overbuilding and the risk of falling prices.

In addition, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) obsession with stability risks making matters worse. Dealing with the misallocation of capital, bad debts and asset bubbles in real estate markets means having to recognize and spread losses. The more you try to “stabilize” the market and avoid dealing with those losses and inadvertently persist in inflating the bubble, the greater the risk of even greater financial instability thereafter.

Beijing’s problem is precisely this. He wants to stabilize the market without paying the price for correcting years of bad policies that produced the bubble. Chinese leaders must choose, now or very soon, between two bad options: deflating the bubble by accepting debt cancellations, bankruptcies and weak growth (even a recession); or allow inflation to rise and thus reduce the value and the weight of the debt, which can be no less disruptive because it could lead to financial instability, capital flight and a significant depreciation of the renminbi.

How does all of this relate to Xi Jinping? Put simply, the real estate market could lead China to more moderate economic growth in the 2020s and get stuck in the middle income trap. This is a stage of development in which countries fail to make more progress in closing the per capita income gap with rich countries. China could find itself in the trap because Xi turned his back on the liberalization reforms needed to boost the productivity China needs to meet its goals.

For the moment, he is unassailable. He triumphantly presided over the CCP’s centennial celebrations this year, praising China’s rejuvenation. He certainly appears to be on a mission both home and trying to restructure the world order.

Now, as he prepares for the 20th Party Congress in November 2022, when he is expected to be nominated for a third term (he could be leader for life), he appears determined rather than panicked. It craves stability and control, at just about any cost, and even at the cost of growth. This may be fortuitous, because he wants China to move away from what Marxists call the “forces of production” (or growth and material prosperity) towards “social relations of production” (or the quality of growth, inequalities and the environment). Insisting that “the East rises and the West declines”, he wants China to become dominant by the centenary of the People’s Republic in 2049.

However, its “Chinese dream,” which the CCP wants to encourage foreigners to embrace, is far from certain. It already uses language and behaves in ways that are incompatible with its strategic goals. Indeed, the narrative seems much less solid when judged against the growing resistance against China abroad, notably by the UK, EU, India, Japan and parts of the world. ‘East Asia.

To facilitate the new development, Xi relaunched the expression common prosperity, which concerns less well-being and European-style redistribution than control, regional inequalities and socialist solutions to the capitalist problems of the past and to market excesses. It follows a steady pace of rhetoric and action aimed at mobilizing the public for greater self-reliance and national security through a range of military and commercial activities. Under the banner of common prosperity, the CPC this year launched several policy initiatives that have put private companies in the crosshairs, including stricter regulations and a form of coercive corporate sponsorship, among other measures aimed at compel the private sector to conform to party objectives.

This is important, because it raises a new contradiction that will not be easily resolved: the conflict between lofty economic aspirations based on productivity and innovation and the control and approach of private enterprises.

The fall of Evergrande is a symbol of Xi Jinping’s lateral shift towards the fight against the excesses of capitalism and the markets, which the CCP does not like. It is also a sign of what is shaping up to be a difficult decade for the economy. If the consequences of these developments are mismanaged, or if they undermine Xis China’s narrative, there is only one person who will be held responsible. The yuan stops with him.

