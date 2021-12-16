Politics
Durga Puja receives UNESCO heritage status; Prime Minister Modi calls it a “matter of pride”
On Wednesday, the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata was granted UNESCO heritage status, bringing great honor to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee both applauded the decision.
For the uninitiated, Durga Puja is an annual event held in several parts of the country, but especially in Kolkata. It commemorates the ten-day worship of the goddess Durga, which includes handcrafted sculptures of the clay goddess of the Ganges. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) congratulated India in a tweet saying: “Durga puja in Calcutta has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. India “, and attaching the photo of the goddess.
Read UNESCO’s tweet here:
BREAKDOWN
Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been registered on the #Intangible heritage listing.
Congratulations #India !
https://t.co/gkiPLq3P0F #Living Heritage pic.twitter.com/pdQdcf33kT
– UNESCO # Education #Sciences #Culture (@UNESCO) December 15, 2021
The Durga Puja of Kolkata, inscribed on the UNESCO list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” is a great pride for all Indians. Durga Puja was added to the list during the sixteenth session of the annual convention of the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place online from December 13 to 18. In a press release, UNESCO said the Durga Puja celebration came to symbolize “coming home” to its roots. They also highlighted that Durga Puja is considered the best example of public representation of religion and art, and fertile ground for collaborative artists and designers.
Very impressed with the development, PM Modi also wrote a congratulatory tweet. “A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian Durga Puja brings out the best of our traditions and our ethics. And, the Kolkata Durga Puja is an experience that everyone should have, ”he wrote.
Read PM Modi’s tweet here:
A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian!
Durga Puja showcases the best of our traditions and ethics. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9
– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021
On the other hand, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “Proud moment for Bengal! For all #Bengali around the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it’s an emotion that unites everyone. And now #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy.
Read West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s tweet here:
Proud moment for Bengal!
Every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it’s an emotion that unites everyone.
And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
We are all beaming with joy!
– Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021
Also Read: WATCH: ‘Chak De Phatte, India’ Says Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu As She Comes Home
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/trending/india/durga-puja-receives-unesco-heritage-status-pm-modi-calls-it-matter-pride-968287
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]