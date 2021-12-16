Durga Puja receives UNESCO heritage status; Prime Minister Modi calls it a “matter of pride”

On Wednesday, the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata was granted UNESCO heritage status, bringing great honor to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee both applauded the decision.

For the uninitiated, Durga Puja is an annual event held in several parts of the country, but especially in Kolkata. It commemorates the ten-day worship of the goddess Durga, which includes handcrafted sculptures of the clay goddess of the Ganges. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) congratulated India in a tweet saying: “Durga puja in Calcutta has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. India “, and attaching the photo of the goddess.

Read UNESCO’s tweet here:

The Durga Puja of Kolkata, inscribed on the UNESCO list of “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity” is a great pride for all Indians. Durga Puja was added to the list during the sixteenth session of the annual convention of the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place online from December 13 to 18. In a press release, UNESCO said the Durga Puja celebration came to symbolize “coming home” to its roots. They also highlighted that Durga Puja is considered the best example of public representation of religion and art, and fertile ground for collaborative artists and designers.

Very impressed with the development, PM Modi also wrote a congratulatory tweet. “A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian Durga Puja brings out the best of our traditions and our ethics. And, the Kolkata Durga Puja is an experience that everyone should have, ”he wrote.

Read PM Modi’s tweet here:

A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja showcases the best of our traditions and ethics. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have. https://t.co/DdRBcTGGs9 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

On the other hand, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “Proud moment for Bengal! For all #Bengali around the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it’s an emotion that unites everyone. And now #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy.

Read West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s tweet here:

Proud moment for Bengal! Every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it’s an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy! – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021

Also Read: WATCH: ‘Chak De Phatte, India’ Says Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu As She Comes Home