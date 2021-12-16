Politics
NHS employees wrote a letter to Boris Johnson. It is overwhelming.
Support us and go ad-free
A group of NHS workers wrote an open letter in response to Boris Johnson’s message to healthcare workers. And that makes reading uncomfortable – if you’re the Prime Minister, of course.
Johnson: cheek with bare face
Tuesday, December 14, Johnson published an open letter to NHS workers. In it, he asked them for help with the coronavirus (Covid-19) booster vaccination program. Johnson said:
I want to thank each of you for your incredible efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. I know this has put extraordinary pressure on all NHS staff… On behalf of the whole country I want to recognize and praise your extraordinary hard work.
My letter to everyone working in the NHS. pic.twitter.com/MzEqVdZ8m4
– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 14, 2021
Read on …
Support us and go ad-free
But some NHS staff were not happy with Johnson’s comments. So a group of them wrote a response. He posted the letter on Twitter. And the response has been overwhelming.
NHS workers say FU
NHS workers say no is a popular campaign group. He has been at the forefront of action against the NHS crisis created by the Tories this year: from protests outside parliament to hugepetitions, via campaign videos. NHS Workers Say No has been relentless in their fight for a safe NHS that pays its staff well and works for everyone. Now it’s written an open letter to Johnson. He imitates the style of his letter. And it’s blown up on Twitter:
Our letter to the entire Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/AGgCK5cMOR
– NHS employees say NO! (@NurseSayNO) December 14, 2021
The letter says, mocking the Prime Minister’s own words:
First, we would like to ask each of you why, despite our incredible efforts, you continue to exploit us. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on an already demoralized, devalued and exhausted workforce, after spending ten years paying for your austerity measures. On behalf of all NHS staff and the rest of the country using our services, we want you to recognize the damage you have done, apologize and have someone else fix your mess.
It then addresses the problems of staff shortages (nearly 100,000 to be precise); NHS pay (the government’s disastrous 3% increase) and the physical, mental and emotional impact it all – as well as the pandemic – has had on staff.
“Please resign”
The letter was written by Kirsty Brewerton, one of the founders of the group. She said The Canary:
I wrote the letter because no one seems to be listening, and no one seems to care. Who supports frontline workers? Our government? No. Our employers? No. We can’t go on like this, but we are not given any other option.
The letter ends by saying:
We wish we could thank you so much for everything you did to support us through this, but in fact, you made it a lot harder for most of us. On behalf of the whole nation, please resign
We all have to act
Holly Turner of NHS workers says no The Canary:
There was a sense of outrage among NHS workers when we saw Johnson’s pitiful letter of thanks. We have found ourselves in a vulnerable and dangerous position due to more than ten years of austerity completely decimating our services. We are fed up with gestures, we need action.
It is now up to opposition politicians and the public to support NHS workers first – but also to force change in the NHS before the Tories do more damage.
Featured Image via NHS Workers Say No and 10 Downing Street – YouTube
Support us and go ad-free
Sources
2/ https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2021/12/15/nhs-workers-wrote-a-letter-to-boris-johnson-its-damning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]