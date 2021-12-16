NHS employees wrote a letter to Boris Johnson. It is overwhelming.

Support us and go ad-free

A group of NHS workers wrote an open letter in response to Boris Johnson’s message to healthcare workers. And that makes reading uncomfortable – if you’re the Prime Minister, of course.

Johnson: cheek with bare face

Tuesday, December 14, Johnson published an open letter to NHS workers. In it, he asked them for help with the coronavirus (Covid-19) booster vaccination program. Johnson said:

I want to thank each of you for your incredible efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. I know this has put extraordinary pressure on all NHS staff… On behalf of the whole country I want to recognize and praise your extraordinary hard work.

My letter to everyone working in the NHS. pic.twitter.com/MzEqVdZ8m4 – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 14, 2021

Read on …

Support us and go ad-free

But some NHS staff were not happy with Johnson’s comments. So a group of them wrote a response. He posted the letter on Twitter. And the response has been overwhelming.

NHS workers say FU

NHS workers say no is a popular campaign group. He has been at the forefront of action against the NHS crisis created by the Tories this year: from protests outside parliament to hugepetitions, via campaign videos. NHS Workers Say No has been relentless in their fight for a safe NHS that pays its staff well and works for everyone. Now it’s written an open letter to Johnson. He imitates the style of his letter. And it’s blown up on Twitter:

Our letter to the entire Conservative Party pic.twitter.com/AGgCK5cMOR – NHS employees say NO! (@NurseSayNO) December 14, 2021

The letter says, mocking the Prime Minister’s own words:

First, we would like to ask each of you why, despite our incredible efforts, you continue to exploit us. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on an already demoralized, devalued and exhausted workforce, after spending ten years paying for your austerity measures. On behalf of all NHS staff and the rest of the country using our services, we want you to recognize the damage you have done, apologize and have someone else fix your mess.

It then addresses the problems of staff shortages (nearly 100,000 to be precise); NHS pay (the government’s disastrous 3% increase) and the physical, mental and emotional impact it all – as well as the pandemic – has had on staff.

“Please resign”

The letter was written by Kirsty Brewerton, one of the founders of the group. She said The Canary:

I wrote the letter because no one seems to be listening, and no one seems to care. Who supports frontline workers? Our government? No. Our employers? No. We can’t go on like this, but we are not given any other option.

The letter ends by saying:

We wish we could thank you so much for everything you did to support us through this, but in fact, you made it a lot harder for most of us. On behalf of the whole nation, please resign

We all have to act

Holly Turner of NHS workers says no The Canary:

There was a sense of outrage among NHS workers when we saw Johnson’s pitiful letter of thanks. We have found ourselves in a vulnerable and dangerous position due to more than ten years of austerity completely decimating our services. We are fed up with gestures, we need action.

It is now up to opposition politicians and the public to support NHS workers first – but also to force change in the NHS before the Tories do more damage.

Featured Image via NHS Workers Say No and 10 Downing Street – YouTube

Support us and go ad-free