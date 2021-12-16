Jokowi reviews immunization for children ages 6-11 in Jakarta





This morning, I come to see the start of vaccination for children aged 6 to 11. Across Indonesia, we need to immunize around 26.5 million children, including 1.2 million specifically in Jakarta Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged six to 11 at the Cideng Primary School Complex in Gambir. “This morning, I come to see the start of vaccination for children aged 6 to 11. Across Indonesia, we need to immunize around 26.5 million children, including 1.2 million specifically in Jakarta, ”Jokowi noted. The head of state welcomed the start of COVID-19 vaccination for children in Jakarta and insisted that similar activities be carried out in other provinces. Thanks to this vaccination, Jokowi is optimistic that children would be protected from the spread of COVID-19, whether it is the old or the new variant. Related News: Parents Must Report Side Effects of COVID Vaccine: Task Force “In addition to the COVID-19 vaccination, these children also need to receive basic vaccination to protect themselves against other diseases. The Ministry of Health and the health services will organize this. We are optimistic that everything will close soon, ”Jokowi noted. Meanwhile, during the vaccination, some 200 elementary school students aged 6 to 11 received the Sinovac vaccine. They included 44 students from Cideng 4 Elementary School, 59 students from Cideng 13 Elementary School, 44 students from Cideng 9 Elementary School and 53 students from Cideng 10 Elementary School. The vaccination of children was carried out in accordance with the recommendation of the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI) through Circular number 166 / ITAGI / Adm / XII / 2021, dated December 9, 2021, regarding the study of vaccination against COVID-19 in children. ages 6 to 11. Related news: Three provinces begin vaccination of children aged 6 to 11 Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin also released Health Minister’s Decree number HK.01.07./MENKES/6688/2021 on the implementation of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease Vaccination (COVID-19) for children aged 6 to 11 that he signed in December. 13, 2021. The Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim also accompanied the Head of State to review the vaccination; Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono Harbuwono; and the governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan. Related News: Childhood Vaccination Not Mandatory for Face-to-Face Learning Earlier, the Department of Health’s Acting Director General of Disease Prevention and Control Maxi Rein Rondonuwu noted that COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 began on December 14, the number of vaccinations aimed at reaching an additional 26 million children based on data from the 2020 population census. The Department of Health will prioritize the use of the Sinovac vaccine for children aged 6 to 11, as the vaccine brand has obtained an emergency use permit from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) . Related News: Jokowi Congratulates SOE Minister on Merah Putih Fund Related News: Merah Putih Fund to Fund Soonicorns: Minister of Public Enterprises

