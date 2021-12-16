Trump slams New York attorney general over ongoing civil investigation





ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Former President Donald Trump has lambasted the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into his family business Trump.

President Trump’s ongoing tax investigation

The former president has said that AG Letitia James is “arming his position” and attacking Trump and his allies instead of protecting the interests of New Yorkers.

His full statement reads as follows:

Letitia James wants to politically militarize her position as attorney general instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers. While she claims to have suspended her short-lived campaign for the Governor of New York to come after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she was unable to garner any support and that her poll results were abysmal, she didn’t even have a chance to come close to victory. Despite weeks of campaigning, she lost to Governor Hochul in what would have been a massive landslide. She didn’t give up the race for a higher goal or to finish an existing business (I wonder what that would be?). She gave up because her campaign was a complete failure, possibly because the citizens of New York saw how she and other highly partisan New York Democratic prosecutors called President Donald J. Trump unfair and vicious way. This is called prosecutorial misconduct. Rather than continuing to waste her time and the resources of her taxpayers on a long witch hunt against the Republican Party and me, she should focus her attention on helping resuscitate the former great state of New York where crime and poverty continues to take its toll, with killings. , rape, drug sales and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with the nation’s highest unemployment rate just announced. New York is dying before our eyes, and all Democratic prosecutors are focused on how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York. !

Donald J. Trump

James’ office is asking the former president to testify on Jan.7.

AG James suspends gubernatorial campaign to run for reelection

His office has spent the past two years investigating whether the Trump Organization has misled banks or tax officials about the value of its assets in order to obtain favorable loan terms or tax savings.

This is one of the cases cited by James as the reason for his decision to suspend his candidacy for governor.

