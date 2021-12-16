bne IntelliNews – Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis

A law professor considered close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that Turkey “should prepare for a state of emergency due to the economic crisis” in the country.

Academic Izzet Ozgenc, who caused a sensation by posting a series of comments on Twitter, is a member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA), an agency affiliated with the Ministry of Industry.

“We must prepare for the declaration of a state of emergency (in accordance with Article 199 of the Constitution) due to the seemingly inevitable severe economic depression,” Ozgenc wrote on December 13 as the Turkish lira (TRY ) continued to crash into the FX. Marlet.

Although Ozget later apologized, saying his statement was “misunderstood” and that he simply “expressed concern,” the debate over whether to use the emergency powers continues, according to bianet.

For ordinary Turks, as well as for industry and businesses in Turkey, the economic situation has turned into a disaster, with increasingly long queues for discounted bread distributed by municipalities, merchants of consumer goods reluctant to sell products for fear of accepting a price that could be far exceeded the very next day due to a further depreciation of the pound and the decimated value of wages. The lira, at very close to $ 15 / $, has more or less halved against the dollar since the start of the year, but Erdogan continues his so-called war of economic independence, urging more cuts interest rates (the central bank is going today, December 16, announcing the latest rate decision) despite runaway inflation and markets horrified at the sight of monetary policy conducted from the palace.

Among the opposition leaders who reacted to the professors’ statements was Meral Aksener, leader of the opposition party IYI (Bon). She said a state of emergency intervention should never be used in such a situation as it would bankrupt the country.

“Severe and deep mistrust”

Economist and writer Mustafa Sonmez spoke to bianet about this. He observed: “The citizens have a severe and deep distrust of the government. There is an increase in inflation. Faced with this, people convert their Turkish Lira savings into foreign currency to protect what they have. There is no legal obstacle to this. . Banks and exchange offices carry out the transactions. It is a fairly legal and legitimate framework. How are you going to prevent this with a state of emergency? “

“Preventing this means abolishing exchange rate regimes and international conventions in a very radical way. There is no need to declare a state of emergency for that,” he added.

Even without the application of an emergency regime, the government could restrict foreign exchange operations and close exchange offices, but none of these [moves] is a cure, either, Sonmez said.

He continued, “The way out of Turkey’s current situation is not to practice like a state of emergency but to take measures to regain the confidence of the people. For that, you need to strengthen the read. in other words, the central bank should give more interest on the lira, that should raise interest rates.

“If the government refrains from this, then it should hold an election. He should again ask the people for a declaration of will. This is what Turkey needs right now, if you ask me.

“If the state of emergency is discussed instead of elections, it is not linked to the economy. It would serve other purposes. This would set up a framework to restrict freedom of speech, perhaps to prepare for a sudden and unfair election. And that’s not what Turkey needs right now. “

“No more reservations”

Even rumors of a state of emergency sparked further depreciation of the pound, Sonmez said, adding: “[One dollar] is almost 15 lire. The central bank cannot intervene [in the market] because he has no more reserves. What they show as gross reserves consists of escrows, reserve requirements, and swaps. The rest is the part of the foreign currency that the banks collect from us, which the banks keep at the central bank. Since December, the central bank has been spending this money, but there is a problem that it has to hand it over. This is a practice that reduces net to negative reserves. They must have realized that it doesn’t work because they didn’t [intervened in the market] since yesterday [December 14]. “

Sonmez noted that 65% of Turkish bank deposits were now hard currency, and people who have not yet converted their lira to hard currency regret it.

“There is no positive atmosphere that would deter those who buy foreign currency. On the contrary, there is a negative atmosphere. The decision made by the Fed today will strengthen the dollar [further] also. And if the central bank cuts interest rates again, mistrust will be heightened.

More importantly, the inflation rate for December will be announced on January 3. The monthly inflation rate may be 10% and the annual rate may be around 31%. In the coming months, it will increase by 10% Rising inflation will crush the minimum wage.

“Then the government will borrow more from the treasury. [There will be] Following [of a] Treasury deficit … This will cause other anomalies and things will be even more difficult to manage.

“The efforts of the people and the opposition [to bring about] an early election will determine everything. The government cannot escape this [demand for an early election], which would be the right thing to do. Turkey cannot overcome these problems without an election. “

On December 15, hundreds of health workers gathered in Istanbul and called on the government to resign as they organized a one-day strike against poor wages and difficult working conditions amid the continuing collapse of the Lira.

“Food crisis to come”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main Republican People’s Party (CHP), December 14 called the Erdogan administration to tie the minimum wage to the dollar. Warning that there will be a food crisis in the country in the coming days, he said: Turkey cannot be ruled, it is moving away. The minimum wage will be determined in the coming days. It is the lowest wage a family can make ends meet. The net minimum wage in January of this year was 2,825 lire, or $ 384 when calculated using the exchange rate then in effect. [by the early hours of December 16 it was worth $191]. As you know, they say: “Turkey is at full gallop. If they have to determine the new minimum wage, they would have to pay the equivalent of $ 384 in Turkish Lira.

On December 15, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay tried to defend Erdogans economic policies in parliament.

The president’s measures were aimed at driving Turkey to economic independence, Oktay said, and the administration’s economic program was already starting to bear fruit, with a current account of $ 3.2 billion. surplus in October, the highest monthly surplus in three years.

Previously, Oktay said, such surpluses preceded economic crises, but this time around things would be different as the government’s goal was to make the surpluses sustainable and permanent.