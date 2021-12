Whoops! Little Pinks unwittingly calls Xi Jinping a “racial traitor”

On December 13, the moderator of a Weibo super-topic page dedicated to Uno Santa, a Japanese member of a Chinese boy band, reposted a Peoples Daily commemoration of the Nanjing massacre and added the caption: We shouldn’t despise a nation because a small group of militarists within them unleashed an invasion. These few militarists are guilty of war, not the people. Yet at no time should we forget the grave crimes of the invaders. We cry to remember. We remember the better to move forward. The moderator, @Claus_House, was immediately attacked by little rosesUnderstanding why (and why the attack on the little roses was madness) offers some insight into the mood on the Chinese internet. Nationalists immediately piled up vitriol on @Claus_House for allegedly excusing the Japanese atrocities of WWII: race traitor, Japanese devil, what right have you got to forgive on behalf of our ancestors? You idolize pop stars so much that you’ve lost your mind. The explosion captures an interesting phenomenon: fan culture and nationalism often intersect, more and more after the the state launched a cleanup chaos in China’s online fan culture earlier this year. Over 100 fan groups (like Uno Santa’s) suspended their normal activities on the occasion of the National Memorial Day for the victims of the Nanjing massacre. Many fan groups online have copied and pasted the same post: On this special day when we respect the dead and mourn our compatriots who died in the Nanjing Massacre in 1937, please do not post any celebrity-related entertainment content on them. online platforms. Many ecommerce and social media platforms have temporarily changed their homepages from black and white to a digital memorial, perhaps for the very first time: Some of China’s largest e-commerce and streaming sites are now switching from color to black and white to commemorate the Nanjing Massacre that began on December 13, 1937. pic.twitter.com/6dB3PnZaNt – Manya Koetse (@manyapan) 12 December 2021 It’s new to me, and since it’s a hashtag on Weibo now with people discussing it, I think this is the first year that this has happened. – Manya Koetse (@manyapan) 12 December 2021 Amid the frenzied atmosphere, none of the little roses attacking @Claus_House noticed a crucial detail: Weibo’s post was a quote. But from whom, exactly? As Weibo user @jakobsonradical later pointed out, the quote came from none other than Xi Jinping, in a 2014 speech commemorating the massacre:

