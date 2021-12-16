Donald Trump Jr remains silent on social media amid the uproar of Mark Meadows texts





Donald Trump Jr has remained silent on his own texts to Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, following the revelation that he begged his father’s main aide to convince ex-President Donald Trump to order rioters to leave Capitol Hill.

Hours after lawmakers voted for Mr. Meadows to despise Congress for ceasing cooperation with the Jan.6 committee, Mr. Trump had only commented once on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, and rather than to respond to his own posts, he chose to share an article accusing a Democrat. on the spread of disinformation panel.

We shouldn’t be surprised considering his actions over the past 5 years and how my emails have magically changed their dates, but he will continue to do so until someone has step up and say enough! he wrote about Rep. Adam Schiff, a favorite enemy of Republicans.

Schiff corrected the J6 texts between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan https://t.co/PIHl5LASfK

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 15, 2021

His tweet referred to a story in The Federalist revealing that January 6 committee staff altered the punctuation of part of a text message from a lawmaker (which The Federalist confirmed to be Rep. Jim Jordan) and omitted parts of it. The overall content of the message was reported by The Federalist as a Word document shared by Joseph Schmitz, former Pentagon Inspector General, of an article in support of Mike Pence’s interference in the 2020 voter certification.

The right-wing news blog and Mr Trump Jr both criticized Mr Schiff for claiming that the text quoted Mr Schmitz’s comments, although the text of the original post viewed by The Independent did not mentioned Mr. Schmitz’s name nor identified that he was cited in an upcoming article.

It also didn’t change the fact that the lawmaker, identified by a colleague at The Federalist as Mr Jordan, shared articles in support of the 2020 election being quashed before rioters stormed the Capitol. January 6th.

Mr Trump Jr was revealed in texts published by Mr Meadows to the Jan.6 committee for begging the White House chief of staff to push his father to act.

He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

“He has to lead now. It has gone too far and has gotten out of hand,” added Mr. Trump Jr.

Mr Meadows reportedly sent a text response to the President’s son, writing: I’m pushing hard.

Mr Trump Jrs Tries To Urge His Father And White House Staff To Take Action The Day Of Jan. 6 shows how Mr. Trump faced his own inner circle in condemning the riot after it started, even whether it would be hours before the President reappeared on video and urged his supporters to leave the Capitol building.

Along with lawmakers, Capitol Hill reporters, top Fox News hosts including Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity were on the list of Trump supporters bombing Mr. Meadows’ phone on the day of the attack.

Supporters of Mr Trumps started marching towards the Capitol from his rally around 1 p.m. on the day of the siege and forcibly violated the building just after 2 p.m.

The president finally released a video statement just after 4:15 p.m., telling the rioters that he loved them but had to go home now.

