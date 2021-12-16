PM Modi to address farmers and scientists on natural agriculture today | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on natural and zero-budget agriculture on Thursday at the farewell session of the ongoing National Agribusiness and Food Processing Summit . The three-day summit, which began on December 14, is being held in Gujarat; it was organized to emphasize natural agriculture and educate farmers about its benefits.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will deliver his speech via video conference around 11 a.m.

Alongside Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharaya Devvrat are also expected to deliver brief remarks at the Summit.

“Zero budget agriculture is a promising tool to minimize farmers’ dependence on purchased inputs and reduce the cost of farming by relying on traditional field-based technologies that improve soil health “his office said in a statement.

According to a report by the PTI news agency, more than 5,000 farmers are participating in the summit. In addition, some farmers will also connect live through the central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and the ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in the states.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will broadcast Prime Minister Modi’s speech to nearly all 9,500 mandals across the country and its elected representatives will join farmers to hear the speech, the party said on Wednesday.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh and Farmers’ Wing Chairman Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that farmers were invited to all of these places to hear Modi.

In the statement, Singh also said that the BJP and its central and state governments are committed to promoting the growth of agriculture and doubling the incomes of farmers.