COVID-19: Boris Johnson holds his ground at press conference, but government medics urge the public to reconsider their plans | Politics News

COVID infections are skyrocketing – up 20% since Tuesday, with “large numbers” expected to end up in hospital shortly after Christmas.

One of the most senior government scientists, Dr Jenny Harries, has warned that Omicron is “possibly the most significant threat we have had since the start of the pandemic.”

But once again, Boris Johnson is digging, at least for now.

The Prime Minister leaves it up to individuals to decide whether to visit pubs and restaurants, see friends and party.

Mr Johnson rejects the route of Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who has asked Scots to limit socialization to three households in the run-up to and on Boxing Day.

Yet even if he holds on, medics at Wednesday’s press conference begged the public to reconsider their plans in the coming weeks, with England Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty urging people not to mingle with others if they don’t have to, and Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England primary care medical director, downsizing her own Christmas plans and telling people to avoid stages if they don’t go there to go get a vaccine.

The United Kingdom has registered its highest number of daily COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 78,610 new infections on Wednesday

On the other hand, Mr Johnson was keen to stress “we are not closing hospitality … we are not canceling the holidays” and to tell the audience “we are in a different environment thanks to last year”.

Mixed messages at the press conference

It was sometimes like watching two different press conferences on the same stage.

Johnson told the nation that the vaccine rollout and the booster program is the reason we don’t have to go any further and emulate Ireland, France and Germany and start shutting down parts of it. economy.

In any case, this would currently be impossible because there is not yet an economic support program that would allow businesses to survive in the event of closure.

Mr Whitty, however, appeared to question the claim that we can bank on vaccines at the press conference.

He said it was too early and there was too little data to know what proportion of infected people would end up in hospital, for both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, adding: “There are several. things about Omicron that we don’t know but things that we do know are bad “.

Mr Johnson nevertheless tells the nation he is betting on boosters.

Is the Prime Minister suspicious of another rebellion?

But could he impose further restrictions if he so wished, given the scale of opposition to the restrictions in his own party, given 101 conservative rebels in restrictions last night?

Many suspect he is waiting for the parliamentary recess before introducing much more draconian restrictions, which would eventually need the backing of the Commons, possibly in retrospect.

Speaking to some of the 101 rebels, it’s not clear that their objection to lighter restrictions like COVID passports automatically means they would oppose tighter restrictions.

Serial rebel Peter Bone told Sky News that if there were any further restrictions to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, he would support them.

However, he stressed that the evidence was not yet there and questioned the word of scientists like Dr Harries, chairman of the new UK Health Security Agency.

He said: “Government scientists have been wrong so many times before when they said things were terribly bad when they were never terribly bad compared to what they said – you know – many cases , there has never been this number of cases, number of deaths, there has never been this number of deaths – unfortunately this is what we have to do as politicians – we are not experts, we have to listen to everyone and make a decision. “

Other Tory MPs have told me they would likely reject further restrictions, arguing that British concern over Omicron does not appear to match elsewhere, and there are signs in South Africa that the consequences of Omicron are more sweet, something Mr. Whitty sought to challenge at the press conference.

Perhaps if Omicron appeared much worse in the public eye, the rebel Conservative MPs would show up in droves.

Maybe the news in the next few days will soar to the point that the opposition will become more politically untenable, but maybe it won’t.

It is a very difficult time for Mr Johnson.

Just two months ago, he appeared at the Conservative Conference to dominate every crevice in British politics.

Now he faces an intractable and possibly intractable feud with his party, with MPs openly speculating on the possibility of a leadership crisis in the New Year.