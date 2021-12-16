New documents released on the John F Kennedy assassination investigation





The National Archives on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 documents related to the US government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The disclosure of secret cables, internal notes and other documents meets a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden and complies with a federal law that calls for the disclosure of documents in the possession of the government. Other documents are expected to be made public next year.

There was no immediate indication that the files contained any new revelations that could radically reshape public understanding of the events surrounding the Kennedy assassination on November 22, 1963 in Dallas by gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

But the final installment of the documents was nonetheless eagerly awaited by historians and others who, decades after Kennedy’s assassination, remain skeptical that at the height of the Cold War a troubled young man with a The mail order rifle was the only one responsible for an assassination. that changed the course of American history.

The documents include cables and CIA memos discussing Oswald’s previously disclosed but never fully explained visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City, as well as discussions, in the days following the assassination, of the potential Cuban involvement in Kennedy’s murder.

A CIA cable describes how Oswald phoned the Soviet embassy while in Mexico City to apply for a visa to visit the Soviet Union. He also visited the Cuban Embassy, ​​apparently interested in a travel visa that would allow him to travel to Cuba and wait for a Soviet visa there. On October 3, more than a month before the assassination, he returned to the United States via a border crossing from Texas.

Another note, dated the day after Kennedy’s assassination, indicates that according to an intercepted phone call in Mexico City, Oswald contacted an identified KGB officer while at the Soviet embassy in September.

After Kennedy’s death, Mexican authorities arrested a Mexican employee at the Cuban embassy with whom Oswald had contacted, and she said Oswald had “declared himself to be a communist and admirer of Castro,” the cable reported.

CIA document labeled “Secret Eyes Only” traces US government plots to assassinate then Cuban leader Fidel Castro, including a 1960 plot “which involved the use of the underworld with contacts inside Cuba ”.

Another document assesses whether Oswald, while living in New Orleans, may have been affected in any way by the publication in the local newspaper of an interview that an Associated Press correspondent conducted. with Castro in which Castro warned of retaliation if the United States were to eliminate the Cubans. leaders.

The new files include several FBI reports on the bureau’s efforts to investigate and monitor top Mafia figures like Santo Trafficante Jr. and Sam Giancana, who are often mentioned in conspiracy theories surrounding the Kennedy assassination.

Outside of the Kennedy Inquiry, some of the material would be of interest to academics or anyone interested in the details of the 1960s counterintelligence, with pages and pages of obscure detail on things such as methods, equipment. and personnel used to monitor Cubans and Soviets. embassies in Mexico City.

In blocking the release of hundreds of tapes in 2017 over FBI and CIA concerns, President Donald Trump cited “potentially irreversible harm.”

The Warren Commission in 1964 concluded that Oswald had been the sole gunman, and another Congressional investigation in 1979 found no evidence to support the theory that the CIA had been involved. But other interpretations persisted.

