Putin and Xi stand united amid rising tensions with the United States

US President Joe Biden may have his alliance of democracies, but as a video summit highlighted on Wednesday, Russia and China still have each other.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, facing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics this winter from Biden and others, got a public pledge from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that he would attend the first national leader for RSVP .

Putin, facing threats of crushing Western sanctions if Russian forces attack Ukraine, accepted Xi’s proposal that Russia and China cooperate to “more effectively protect the security interests of both sides.”

The video conference between Xi and Putin on Wednesday, the 37th time the two have met since 2013, according to Xi, was both a demonstration of solidarity between two autocrats battling Western pressure and a demonstration of the type of mutually beneficial partnership and increasingly close between their two countries. build.

“We strongly support each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests of each and safeguarding the dignity of each country,” Xi told Putin, according to reports in Chinese state media.

There is still a lot of friction between Russia and China, once adversaries who share a land border stretching over 2,600 miles, over issues such as logging and Siberian history. But on trade, security and geopolitics, they are increasingly on the same page, forming a bloc trying to gain American influence as the two countries’ confrontations with the United States deepen. .

The two countries do not have a formal alliance. But Xi told Putin that “in its closeness and effectiveness, this relationship exceeds even an alliance, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow on the meeting after it ended.

The two leaders discussed forming an “independent financial infrastructure,” Ushakov said, to reduce their dependence on Western banks and their vulnerability to punitive measures from the West. And they launched a possible three-way summit with India, proof of their broader geopolitical ambitions; Putin traveled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

“A new model of cooperation has formed between our countries, based on foundations such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests,” Putin told Xi during a televised address.

In a bit of symbolic staging, the pair spoke with the Chinese and Russian flags in the frame behind them, unlike Putin’s video conference last week with Biden, when Putin only spoke next to the flag. Russian.

Analysts say an important factor in Russian-Chinese relations is the personal chemistry between Putin and Xi, two men in their late sixties who have consolidated control over their country’s political systems. Xi addressed Putin as his “old friend”, while the Russian president called his Chinese counterpart both “dear friend and” esteemed friend. “

But Xi and Putin met on Wednesday with very different short-term priorities. For Xi, the summit was an opportunity to deflect growing criticism of China’s actions to crush the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, threaten Taiwan, and suppress Muslim minority groups in western China. , as well as a host of less publicized issues.

He hopes to show that China is not diplomatically isolated, especially on the eve of the Winter Olympics, which aim to showcase China’s global stature, not the deterioration of its relations with much of the world. world.

“I expect that in February of next year, we will finally meet in person in Beijing,” Putin told Xi, addressing the Olympics in his televised opening speech. “We have steadfastly supported each other on issues of international sports cooperation, in particular by not accepting any attempt to politicize sport or the Olympic movement.

For Putin, the talks came at a crucial time in his fight against Western influence in Ukraine. Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, was in Moscow on Wednesday for talks on Ukraine. Ushakov said Russian officials presented him with a proposal detailing previously expressed demands by Putin for the West to withdraw military support for Ukraine and rule out expanding the NATO alliance to include Ukraine. or other countries in the region.

Western officials are alarmed by Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, fearing that Russia threatens an invasion even as it makes diplomatic demands. The Chinese public record of the meeting made no mention of Ukraine or NATO, but seemed to allude to Russia’s security concerns over them.

“China and Russia should take more joint actions to more effectively protect the security interests of both sides,” Xi told Putin, according to the Chinese report.

The leaders’ united front at the meeting seemed intended as a response to the “Democracy Summit that Biden hosted last week, widely seen as an effort to build a bulwark against authoritarian governments like those in Russia and China.”

“Some international forces under the guise of democracy and human rights are interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia,” Xi said, according to the Chinese report. “Whether a country is democratic and how best to achieve democracy can only be judged by its own people.

Cheng Xiaohe, professor at the Renmin Universitys School of International Studies in Beijing, said the relations between the two countries gave their leaders the opportunity to demonstrate “mutual support and a joint confrontation with the United States.” This is especially true at a time of economic uncertainty and growing international tensions.

“China and Russia are under the same pressure from the United States,” he said. “Therefore, the two countries must support each other in diplomacy.

Russian and Chinese leaders have met or spoken to each other often but only virtually since the start of the pandemic. What was unusual about the Wednesday meeting was China’s effort to telegraph its message in advance.

“Close strategic coordination between the two countries is essential in today’s turbulent world,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said this week.

The two countries deepened a relationship that over decades has been fraught with suspicion and, in 1969, erupted into a border clash near Khabarovsk.

When Russia faced sanctions following the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, Putin looked to China to soften the blow, stepping up cross-border trade in wood energy.

That same year, Russian public opinion in China greatly improved; 70% of Russians now have a positive attitude towards the country, according to independent pollster Levada Center much better than their view of the United States, the European Union or Ukraine.

The soldiers of the two countries have also increased joint exercises and even operations, including aerial operations and, for the first time in October, naval patrols in the Pacific. They are also committed to exploring space together.

Ahead of Wednesday’s call, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space program, said that a proposal for a Russian-Chinese lunar station “will be based on principles of equal partnership, transparency and consensus in the process of decision-making, contrary, he said, to the conditions set by the United States in their plan for a lunar station.

Even so, there are limits to this united front.

China has never recognized the annexation of Crimea, for example, and Russia does not side with China on its vast claims in the South China Sea. They also stopped before binding themselves into a formal treaty alliance, preferring to maintain their ability to act independently and flexibly.

“I don’t think they are yet at a point where Beijing would approve any adventurous action in Ukraine, and Russia would not eagerly side with China if the Chinese decided to invade Taiwan,” Sergey Radchenko said. , professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International. Studies Europe who has written extensively on the relationship.

“I imagine that they would each demonstrate a certain benevolent neutrality towards the other.

