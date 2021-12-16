Greece, Spain don’t want Turkey to talk about Gobbledegook





ATHENS – Apparently trying to find a way to prevent Spain from selling arms to Turkey that could be used against Greece, the Spanish and Greek foreign ministries have said they will set up a line of communication to resolve misunderstandings. It was not said if it would be a phone or some other method to discuss how to deal with the conflict which saw Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez travel to Ankara to meet with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This sparked gunfire from Greek officials over a suspected European Union ally selling arms to Turkey, who warned that any attempt by Greece to expand its territorial waters would be a cause of war. The two countries had grappled with conflict on several occasions over Turkey sending warships and an energy research vessel off the Greek islands to launch an oil and gas hunt before the waters ran out. calm down. Turkey has also regularly sent fighter jets into Greek airspace, staging mock air battles with Greek fighter pilots and after the EU pressured Spain and Germany to back down on demand. sanctions from Greece, Turkey has become more daring. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met Spanish Foreign Minister José Manual Albares in Athens who asked to be seated so that he could explain why Spain selling arms to Turkey was not a reason to problems with Greece. Sanchez also reportedly wanted to protect Spanish companies’ investments in Turkey, putting aside the alliance with Greece in favor of trade, as did Germany, which is home to 2.774 million people of Turkish descent and also an arms supplier. to Turkey. Albares said Greece can be sure that Spain will always work within the framework of European laws and decisions, which Turkey has regularly violated without any complaints from the Spaniards. He also said that his country is clearly in favor of a constructive dialogue between Greece and Turkey, based on European and international law, not to mention that Turkey does not recognize certain laws. Albares stressed that Greece knows it can count on Spain as a friend, ally and partner country, but did not say if that would hold in the event of conflict or if Turkey is under great pressure. The Spanish deal came after Greece decided to buy Rafale fighter jets from France and signed a mutual defense deal without mentioning it was because of Turkey and as analysts said. .

